4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Boil Water Advisory for residents in CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leakMichelle HallCumming, GA
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Cumming’s 2023 budget gets the OK, change made to 2022 budgetJustine LookenottCumming, GA
accesswdun.com
New collaborative visual arts program comes to Suwanee
A new collaborative visual arts program, Art Ties, will be coming to Suwannee and other surrounding communities on January 17. The Gwinnett County Public Library, Suwanee and the Suwanee Arts Center are working together to provide art education for all ages, encouraging creativity and engagement in the visual arts. According...
secretatlanta.co
The Worlds Biggest Bounce House Will Land In Atlanta This Year
Well, I thought Atlanta had seen it all…BUT! We are in for one big surprise this year! The Big Bounce America is going on a multi-city tour and low and behold Atlanta is on the list. This is the perfect experience for kids and adults alike. The fun will...
Beloved Tucker High custodian who started 'giving closet' for students in need dies
TUCKER, Ga. — Editor's note: This video above is from a previous story. Heaven has a new angel. But then again, Carolyn Collins was already an angel on Earth to many who knew her. She was a mother, a friend to countless students, and a woman who went out...
Tyler Perry Studios could soon include brand new entertainment district
ATLANTA — Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta could be expanding to include an all-new entertainment district. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned that the media mogul is looking to buy nearly 40 acres to add to the complex. The 12-soundstage studio is currently made up of more than...
accesswdun.com
Hall business leaders to be inducted into JA North East Georgia Hall of Fame
Three Hall County business leaders will soon be inducted into the Junior Achievement Northeast Georgia Business Hall of Fame. Mimi Collins, President and CEO of Longstreet Clinic, and Frank Norton and Nancy Norton, Partners of the Norton Agency, will be joining the group of 34 influential people who were previously inducted for their outstanding business accomplishments and community contributions on February 4th.
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023
Monroe Local News
Walton Teacher of Year: ‘I Love What I Do…’
Celest Tobler has spent 25 years in education, teaching math to fifth graders for 10 years in Rockdale County, then moving to Walton County where she taught both upper elementary grades and gifted courses at Bay Creek Elementary School. For the past four years, however, whenever she’s stepped into a...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Pride, Savannah St. Patrick's Day, music festivals: Plan for these 2023 events in Georgia
If you haven’t already started, it’s time to begin planning your time off for 2023. Follow music and cultural festivals on social media as they begin announcing official dates for their signature events in the coming months. Whether you’re into music, sports or culture, here are some popular...
Iconic Georgia BBQ restaurant known for ‘Pig Hill of Fame’ will stay open after all
ELLIJAY, Ga. — Two months after it announced its closure, an iconic barbecue restaurant in North Georgia will stay open after all. Poole’s BBQ confirmed on Facebook Thursday that someone purchased the restaurant. The new owners said they will keep similar hours and the same recipes, including a customer favorite: coleslaw.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New bishop, the Rev. Robin Dease, to deliver first sermon
The Rev. Robin Dease, the first African-American bishop of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, ...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting Little Five Points in Atlanta Georgia
Little Five Points, a Commercial Neighborhood in Atlanta Georgia. As a result, Little Five Points has become an arts and culture hub for Atlanta. People of all ages and backgrounds enjoy the diversity of the neighborhood. One of the main reasons for the area's success is the fact that it is walkable. Aside from the many restaurants and bars, the neighborhood is also home to numerous street musicians and artists. An ample communal space in the heart of the neighborhood provides an excellent place for residents to socialize.
UGA Redcoat Band making their way to southern California for national championship game
ATHENS, Ga. — Excitement is growing at home and in southern California for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between UGA and TCU. A big part of Bulldog football is the Redcoat Marching Band and all those musicians who make their instruments sing. Channel 2′s Justin Carter...
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
Killer Mike, high profile music execs among list of potential witnesses in Young Thug, YSL trial
ATLANTA — Prominent music executives, a sitting city councilman and the fiancé of hip hop superstar Young Thug could all be called to testify in the trial for a sweeping gang indictment targeting alleged members of the Young Slime Life gang. Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name...
scoopotp.com
The Butcher and Bottle Expands to Ellijay
Adam Anacker and Brian Stanley, the team behind the successful restaurants B & B Tavern Sixes Road formerly knowns as The Butcher and Bottle and B & B Tavern Free Home are putting down roots in Ellijay as they take over the restaurant Emily’s Bar and Restaurant. They are located at 24 River Street in downtown Ellijay and plan to rebrand in mid February 2023. The restaurant is currently open and operating.
UGA fans can get free coffee at Dunkin’ Monday
As the Georgia Dawgs make their run for the title, Dunkin’, a proud partner of UGA Athletics, is keeping fans running. Guests throughout Georgia can score a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants on Monday, Jan. 9, the day of the National Championship game.
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta
On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Muscogee Nation and Georgia officials will cooperate on restoring the sacred to the tribe
Hundreds of indigenous people disinterred by archaeologists at the historic Etowah Mounds in Northwest Georgia will be returned to their descendants with the cooperation of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Etowah is one of the most well known of the so-called Mississipian mound cities in the Southeast which thrived...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
