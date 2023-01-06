ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
accesswdun.com

New collaborative visual arts program comes to Suwanee

A new collaborative visual arts program, Art Ties, will be coming to Suwannee and other surrounding communities on January 17. The Gwinnett County Public Library, Suwanee and the Suwanee Arts Center are working together to provide art education for all ages, encouraging creativity and engagement in the visual arts. According...
SUWANEE, GA
secretatlanta.co

The Worlds Biggest Bounce House Will Land In Atlanta This Year

Well, I thought Atlanta had seen it all…BUT! We are in for one big surprise this year! The Big Bounce America is going on a multi-city tour and low and behold Atlanta is on the list. This is the perfect experience for kids and adults alike. The fun will...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall business leaders to be inducted into JA North East Georgia Hall of Fame

Three Hall County business leaders will soon be inducted into the Junior Achievement Northeast Georgia Business Hall of Fame. Mimi Collins, President and CEO of Longstreet Clinic, and Frank Norton and Nancy Norton, Partners of the Norton Agency, will be joining the group of 34 influential people who were previously inducted for their outstanding business accomplishments and community contributions on February 4th.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Jodian Marie

Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023

ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton Teacher of Year: ‘I Love What I Do…’

Celest Tobler has spent 25 years in education, teaching math to fifth graders for 10 years in Rockdale County, then moving to Walton County where she taught both upper elementary grades and gifted courses at Bay Creek Elementary School. For the past four years, however, whenever she’s stepped into a...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting Little Five Points in Atlanta Georgia

Little Five Points, a Commercial Neighborhood in Atlanta Georgia. As a result, Little Five Points has become an arts and culture hub for Atlanta. People of all ages and backgrounds enjoy the diversity of the neighborhood. One of the main reasons for the area's success is the fact that it is walkable. Aside from the many restaurants and bars, the neighborhood is also home to numerous street musicians and artists. An ample communal space in the heart of the neighborhood provides an excellent place for residents to socialize.
ATLANTA, GA
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
FOREST PARK, GA
scoopotp.com

The Butcher and Bottle Expands to Ellijay

Adam Anacker and Brian Stanley, the team behind the successful restaurants B & B Tavern Sixes Road formerly knowns as The Butcher and Bottle and B & B Tavern Free Home are putting down roots in Ellijay as they take over the restaurant Emily’s Bar and Restaurant. They are located at 24 River Street in downtown Ellijay and plan to rebrand in mid February 2023. The restaurant is currently open and operating.
ELLIJAY, GA
The Georgia Sun

UGA fans can get free coffee at Dunkin’ Monday

As the Georgia Dawgs make their run for the title, Dunkin’, a proud partner of UGA Athletics, is keeping fans running. Guests throughout Georgia can score a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants on Monday, Jan. 9, the day of the National Championship game.
ATHENS, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE

