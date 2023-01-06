ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 19 Duke women beat Wake Forest behind Taylor’s 18 points

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half, Elizabeth Balogun had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 19 Duke beat Wake Forest 60-50 on Thursday night.

Taylor made her fourth 3-pointer of the first half just before the halftime buzzer to give Duke a 32-24 lead. The Blue Devils led the rest of the way. Balogun, Reigan Richardson and Taylor combined for a 6-0 run for a 55-46 lead, and Richardson’s three-point play with 59 seconds left gave Duke the only double-digit lead of the game.

Richardson finished with 12 points for Duke (14-1, 4-0). Taylor was 1 of 5 from the field, including a miss from distance, in the second half. Balogun scored eight points after halftime and Richardson had seven.

Jewel Spear scored 13 points and Elise Williams had 12 points and four steals for Wake Forest (10-6, 1-4). Olivia Summiel grabbed 10 rebounds.

After the teams combined to score just 19 points in the first quarter, Duke answered with 23 points in the second quarter. The teams combined to make 6 of 26 shots (23%) in the first quarter. Duke finished the game at 44.4% shooting, and both teams turned it over 19 times.

