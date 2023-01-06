ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

wtvy.com

Demolition of buildings from downtown Enterprise fire scheduled

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 buildings that were damaged as a result of a fire in downtown Enterprise in October are set to be demolished as part of a project beginning Monday. In a press release from the city, the project that starts January 9 will result in the closure of a portion of two downtown roads, South Main Street and West College Street.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Houston County road construction slows

Blood donations are at an all time low in the Wiregrass. The group supports officers and community projects through the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. That money will now go back into the community, going towards over 30 different agencies in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston Counties. Dothan resurfacing...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Demolition for Enterprise buildings, streets closing soon

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A section of two downtown roads in Enterprise will be closed for a demolition project. The project includes the demolition of three buildings that were damaged during a fire in October. Starting Monday, the southbound lane of South Main Street (from West College Street to...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Coffee County crash leads to road closure

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Body of missing boater found 6 days after Yellow River crash

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Fish and Wildlife confirm to WKRG News 5 that the body of 79-year-old Alvie Lee Anderson of Elba, Ala. Wednesday in the Yellow River. FWC said Anderson and another passenger were navigating the river on Dec. 30, 2002, about a quarter mile upstream from the River’s Edge campground in Holt, […]
HOLT, FL
wdhn.com

Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
ELBA, AL
elba-clipper.com

Elba Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple grass fires along Hwy 203 in Elba

ELBA VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS EXTINGUISH MULTIPLE GRASS FIRES ALONG HWY. 203 IN ELBA…It was a busy late afternoon early evening for emergency responders in Elba on Monday, Jan. 2, as grass fires and multiple traffic accidents were reported. At 4:18 p.m. Monday afternoon, Elba dispatch received a report of multiple grass fires along the side of the road on Hwy. 203 in Elba near the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. This photo (made by a local business owner) shows Elba firefighters working to extinguish one of those grass fires just west of the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. Witnesses in the area reported there were at least four different grass fires burning at the same time in this general area along Hwy. 203 when firefighters arrived on scene. A short time later, at 5:41 p.m., a traffic accident was reported near 1351 E Davis Street in Elba, and only 30 minutes later another traffic accident was reported at 1335 E Davis Street in Elba. Then, at 10:21 p.m. last night, another traffic accident was reported at 15299 Hwy 87, Elba. No further details from these incidents was available as of press time this week.
ELBA, AL
holmescounty.news

Armed robbery suspect in custody

An Atlanta man is behind bars after he robbed a liquor store while brandishing a handgun Jan. 7. Deputies and investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in reference to an armed robbery. Video surveillance showed a suspect entering the store...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Man charged in New Year weekend Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police nabbed a man Thursday night who is accused of Attempted Murder related to a New Year’s weekend shooting. Raymond Demetrius Blackmon, 32, was taken into custody without incident. “The male victim was shot several times on December 31 in the 1200 block of...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

One killed in Jackson County wreck

JACKON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 70-year-old Donalsonville, Ga. man was driving a truck south on County Road 165 when he veered into the northbound land of travel and collided […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Eufaula police investigate shooting and stabbing

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a shooting and stabbing that left one injured Wednesday morning. Eufaula Fire Rescue responded to the call at 2:41 am on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Upon arrival, the 39-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim reported being shot after […]
EUFAULA, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Police Foundation receives over $25,000 donation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The annual “Run the Circle” race raised over $25,000 for the Dothan Police Foundation. The group supports officers and community projects through the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. Some donations in the past were instrumental in creating the Junior Police Academy and Pro-Life Animal Services at...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Mom avoids jail after leaving son alone

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Danielle Katriel Antonoplos who Dothan police charged with abusing her young son pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and received a suspended sentence. She has been charged with Willful Abuse of a Child. Investigators say Antonoplos in January 2022 left her then six-year-old son locked in...
DOTHAN, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigators on Scene of Fatal Shooting on Tiger Trail in Chipley on January 3, 2023

Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators are on scene of a shooting that occurred on Tiger Trail on the morning of Tuesday, January 3, 2023. At 2:48 a.m., the Washington County Telecommunications Center received a call-in reference to a domestic related shooting on Tiger TRL. WCSO deputies responded to a residence where a husband and wife reside. Once on scene, it is determined that the wife shot and killed her husband.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL

