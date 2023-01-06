Read full article on original website
Demolition of buildings from downtown Enterprise fire scheduled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 buildings that were damaged as a result of a fire in downtown Enterprise in October are set to be demolished as part of a project beginning Monday. In a press release from the city, the project that starts January 9 will result in the closure of a portion of two downtown roads, South Main Street and West College Street.
Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland hopes to see Highway four-lane work begin in 2023
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland believes 2023 is going to be a great year for eastern through central Geneva County. Mayor Strickland believes that early this year, the Alabama Department of Transportation will. release full details on the expansion of Highway 52 through Hartford. The expansion...
Houston County road construction slows
Blood donations are at an all time low in the Wiregrass. The group supports officers and community projects through the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. That money will now go back into the community, going towards over 30 different agencies in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston Counties. Dothan resurfacing...
Demolition for Enterprise buildings, streets closing soon
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A section of two downtown roads in Enterprise will be closed for a demolition project. The project includes the demolition of three buildings that were damaged during a fire in October. Starting Monday, the southbound lane of South Main Street (from West College Street to...
Coffee County crash leads to road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
Body of missing boater found 6 days after Yellow River crash
HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Fish and Wildlife confirm to WKRG News 5 that the body of 79-year-old Alvie Lee Anderson of Elba, Ala. Wednesday in the Yellow River. FWC said Anderson and another passenger were navigating the river on Dec. 30, 2002, about a quarter mile upstream from the River’s Edge campground in Holt, […]
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
UPDATE: Roadway reopened after tractor-trailer crash causes road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A tractor-trailer crash has temporarily blocked traffic on Highway 87 in Coffee County. The crash occurred on Thursday, January 5, at approximately 1:41 p.m. near mile marker 45, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. No injuries have been reported from the crash. The road...
Elba Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple grass fires along Hwy 203 in Elba
ELBA VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS EXTINGUISH MULTIPLE GRASS FIRES ALONG HWY. 203 IN ELBA…It was a busy late afternoon early evening for emergency responders in Elba on Monday, Jan. 2, as grass fires and multiple traffic accidents were reported. At 4:18 p.m. Monday afternoon, Elba dispatch received a report of multiple grass fires along the side of the road on Hwy. 203 in Elba near the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. This photo (made by a local business owner) shows Elba firefighters working to extinguish one of those grass fires just west of the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. Witnesses in the area reported there were at least four different grass fires burning at the same time in this general area along Hwy. 203 when firefighters arrived on scene. A short time later, at 5:41 p.m., a traffic accident was reported near 1351 E Davis Street in Elba, and only 30 minutes later another traffic accident was reported at 1335 E Davis Street in Elba. Then, at 10:21 p.m. last night, another traffic accident was reported at 15299 Hwy 87, Elba. No further details from these incidents was available as of press time this week.
Armed robbery suspect in custody
An Atlanta man is behind bars after he robbed a liquor store while brandishing a handgun Jan. 7. Deputies and investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in reference to an armed robbery. Video surveillance showed a suspect entering the store...
Man charged in New Year weekend Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police nabbed a man Thursday night who is accused of Attempted Murder related to a New Year’s weekend shooting. Raymond Demetrius Blackmon, 32, was taken into custody without incident. “The male victim was shot several times on December 31 in the 1200 block of...
One killed in Jackson County wreck
JACKON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 70-year-old Donalsonville, Ga. man was driving a truck south on County Road 165 when he veered into the northbound land of travel and collided […]
Two Wiregrass towns are no longer considered urban, according to the Federal Census Bureau
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— Two Wiregrass cities have lost their urban status after the latest Federal Census change. On December 2022, the United States Census Bureau reported they are redefining the term Urban Areas following the 2020 census. The criteria for urban and rural criteria are reviewed and revised every census.
Alabama: Eufaula police investigate shooting and stabbing
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a shooting and stabbing that left one injured Wednesday morning. Eufaula Fire Rescue responded to the call at 2:41 am on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Upon arrival, the 39-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim reported being shot after […]
Alabama man who went missing in boating accident found dead in Florida river, police say
The body of an Alabama man who went missing late last month was recovered in a Florida river, police confirmed. Alvie Lee Anderson, 79, of Elba, Alabama, has been identified as the body found Wednesday in the Yellow River in Okaloosa County, Florida. Anderson went missing Friday, December 30 during...
Dothan Police Foundation receives over $25,000 donation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The annual “Run the Circle” race raised over $25,000 for the Dothan Police Foundation. The group supports officers and community projects through the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. Some donations in the past were instrumental in creating the Junior Police Academy and Pro-Life Animal Services at...
Mom avoids jail after leaving son alone
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Danielle Katriel Antonoplos who Dothan police charged with abusing her young son pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and received a suspended sentence. She has been charged with Willful Abuse of a Child. Investigators say Antonoplos in January 2022 left her then six-year-old son locked in...
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigators on Scene of Fatal Shooting on Tiger Trail in Chipley on January 3, 2023
Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators are on scene of a shooting that occurred on Tiger Trail on the morning of Tuesday, January 3, 2023. At 2:48 a.m., the Washington County Telecommunications Center received a call-in reference to a domestic related shooting on Tiger TRL. WCSO deputies responded to a residence where a husband and wife reside. Once on scene, it is determined that the wife shot and killed her husband.
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter speaks out about father hit by car in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An awful start to the year for Sara Thompkins who lost her father Jerry Thompkins after he was hit by a car in Enterprise three days before the new year. “I never thought out of all the ways he would pass it would be like...
