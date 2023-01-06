ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Clovis man murder charge filed for dismissal after investigation

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, announced that his office filed a “dismissal without prejudice” on Michael Downs on Jan. 4.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Downs was initially charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon but the charges were amended after the victim later died.

Officials said during the investigation law enforcement used the help of the community’s doorbell cameras, and other security cameras.

According to the release, no one camera captured the whole event but after reviewing multiple captured audio and videos to corroborate Downs’s version of events.

Officials said Downs acted in self-defense.

The Major Crimes Unit and Clovis Police Department are still investigating the matter and charges may still be filed in the future.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amigos stores offer free screenings at health fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Amigos grocery stores, the Amarillo location will join others across the Texas plains region to host a health fair on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event announcement said that the Amigos health fair will offer free screenings including total cholesterol, glucose, and blood […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

