weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Midweek snow on the way for the mountains and parts of the Denver metro area
Let's prepare for the week ahead in today's State of the Atmosphere by discussing the next weather maker for the state which arrives midweek to bring snow and rain to the region. We've discussed the latest surge in the Atmospheric River at length and what impact it will have on...
KDVR.com
Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center says
Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions aren't changing. Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center …. Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions...
KDVR.com
Mild temperatures helping to finally melt snow
The forecast for Denver weather from Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast calls for more mild days with highs even reaching the 50s several times in the coming week. The forecast for Denver weather from Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast calls for more mild days with highs even reaching the 50s several times in the coming week.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
One killed, one missing in backcountry avalanche in Colorado
Update: The second victim's body has been located and recovered. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, one backcountry snowmobiler is dead and another one is missing and presumed dead following an accident in the area of Pumphouse Lake, southwest of Rollins Pass. The avalanche occurred at about 2 PM on January 7.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado ski area snowpack far above January average￼
If you’re thinking the snow gods have been very generous to Colorado skiers and snowboarders so far this season, you’re right. Nearly every ski area in Colorado is reveling in above-average snowfall, some of them well above average. And, according to OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz, there is only one explanation for the storm cycle that has been in place for weeks: Luck.
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
Another Popular Local Restaurant In Colorado Has Closed For Good
2023 is off to a rough start for some, including the food lovers in Colorado who lost another amazing locally-owned and operated restaurant to kick off the new year. Another Local Colorado Restaurant Closes Its Doors Permanently. The sad text messages are flying all around our state because we've lost...
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
5 of the best frozen waterfall hikes in Colorado
The best frozen waterfall hikes in Colorado dazzle with startling ice formations reached by peaceful winter walks through evergreen forests and alongside icy creeks
kubcgold.com
My Personal Favorite Summer Camping Spots Around Colorado
During my summers as a teen, my family spend many weekends out on Lake Granby. That was until we got stuck out on the lake during a downpour. Since we had no cover on our rented pontoon boat, we were soaked by the time we returned. That was all it took for mom to opt out on future trips.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Mild weekend before midweek storm
Very little of the snow across the area has melted due to lots of clouds and temperatures stuck in the cold 30s. Very little of the snow across the area has melted due to lots of clouds and temperatures stuck in the cold 30s. 1 killed, 1 missing in Corona...
Giant New Colorado Tubing Hill Opens With a Carpet Ride and Cool Lights
There are so many ways to enjoy the Colorado snow. Skiing and snowboarding dominate most of Colorado's 32 ski resorts. However, Steamboat Springs has joined the resorts that know some people just want to just sit down and enjoy the ride. They have added a little extra tubing fun to their slopes.
KDVR.com
Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate
Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the same porch pirate. Multiple people discover they are victims of same …. Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the...
Outdoor Colorado: The life of a park ranger
For fifteen years now, Ranger Seubert has been the park manager at Barr Lake.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Colorado’s Coldest January on Record
The geography of Colorado is incredibly diverse, from rugged mountainous terrain to vast plains and desert lands. This landlocked state has plains and foothills in the north, while the south is composed of arid desert. Most of the state is covered in mountains. Colorado’s weather is heavily influenced by its...
$23 Million Home has the Best View of CO’s Tallest Waterfall
They say a view can be worth a million dollars. How about a $23 million view with an added bonus of a home? This is exactly what you are going to find at 300 Royer Lane in Telluride, Colorado. This home listed on Realtor is selling for $23 million and...
'Off-the-grid' stay in Colorado features a herd of camels on site
If a unique overnight stay in Colorado is on your 2023 bucket list, one of HipCamp.com's Best of Glamping 2022 finalists, "Camels and a Yurt", may be worth looking into. HipCamp.com, similar to Airbnb, is an online booking platform geared toward helping outdoor enthusiasts find unique stays on privately owned land.
3 Colorado events found on list of country's best 'outdoor festivals'
Outside Online has published its list of the '29 best outdoor festivals in 2023' and several happenings in Colorado made the cut to be featured. Their list uses a month-by-month approach to provide a guide for readers looking to attend outdoor festivals throughout the year. While most Colorado events were found among the 'honorable mentions', several were selected as featured events of a given month (inclusion of 'honorable mentions' brings the total number of events on the list to 63).
The Daily Planet
Welcome to winter: a ‘tougher time’ for animals
Winter is a fabulous time of year for birdwatching. And birdfeeders are a terrific way to lure avians to your backyard, to give you a longer, better look at these elusive creatures, and their behaviors. A dusky blue and gray Woodhouse’s scrub jay, a species renowned for its intelligence, is...
