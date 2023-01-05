ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Brittany’s Bites: English toffee pie

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1/3 cup caramel ice cream topping, plus more for drizzling. 1 8 oz. container creamy frozen whipped topping, thawed. Spread caramel topping in bottom of cookie crust. Whisk together milk and pudding mix. Let stand for five minutes. Fold in whipped topping. Stir in toffee...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Thirsty Parrot Continues to Maintain High Marks at Health Department

Circleville – Here at Sciotopost we sometimes headline some of the restaurants that struggle to pass inspections with the health department but we wanted to take the time to highlight some of the good locations also. Most restaurants are visited by the health department regularly to maintain high standards...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Land Transfers Offer Hope, Stewardship to Beginning Farmers

ONC reporting – The cost of farmland has skyrocketed, putting the dream of working the land out of reach for many young farmers. In Ohio, land transfers between retiring landowners and aspiring farmers are seen as a solution to keep land affordable and out of the hands of developers.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Demo Has Started on Old Crane Plastic Building

CIRCLEVILLE – Demolition has started on the old Crane Plastic building on Clinton Street in Circleville. The demo came as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
1808Delaware

Another Sheetz Opening Its Doors In Delaware County This Week

Sheetz, the successful and rapidly expanding chain of convenience stores and gas stations, is opening another area location this week. The new store, the 21st in the Columbus region, is located at 920 Polaris Parkway. In specific, it can be found on the northwest corner of Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road, across from The Original Pancake House.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Bill helps beginning farmers

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced the availability of the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Wednesday to help ensure new producers have the resources to provide for their families and those across the state. Along with beginning farmers, asset owners, or people or businesses that sell or rent farmland, livestock,...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Seasonably chilly weekend, light wintry mix Sunday

High pressure provided a fair amount of sunshine, along with seasonably chilly temperatures. Clouds will return late tonight. A weak area of low pressure will pass south of Ohio Sunday, causing clouds to thicken. The bulk of the moisture will stay south of central Ohio, with a rain/snow mix developing over the southern areas.  A light […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wife shoots husband in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WTAJ

Altoona man killed in crash near Columbus

LONDON, Ohio (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed early Saturday morning outside of Columbus, Ohio. In a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which was shared from WTAJ’s sister station WCMH, James M. Lego, 46, was killed after crashing into a concrete wall along Interstate 70. After hitting the concrete wall, Lego was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
tobaccoreporter.com

Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Banning Local Tobacco Rules

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine vetoed legislation Thursday that would have prevented individual Ohio cities from regulating tobacco, reports AP. “We’re dealing now with young people’s lives, and when a local community wants to make a decision … to protect their children, we should applaud those decisions,” DeWine said.
OHIO STATE

