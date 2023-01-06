ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haley Cavinder scores 16, Miami women beat No. 22 Tar Heels

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Haley Cavinder scored 16 points, Jasmyne Roberts had 10 points and nine rebounds in her first career start and Miami beat No. 22 North Carolina 62-58 on Thursday night.

Miami (9-6, 2-2 ACC) beat a team in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. North Carolina (9-5, 0-3) has started 0-3 in conference play for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Miami, which led for 36-plus minutes, was ahead by seven points entering the fourth quarter and held the advantage the rest of the way. But North Carolina got within 59-57 when Deja Kelly completed a four-point play with 1:28 left.

Cavinder made two free throws with 11.2 seconds left for a 61-58 lead and after a timeout, Kelly hit the front of the rim on a 3-pointer. Miami secured the rebound at 2.1 and Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba made 1 of 2 free throws to seal it.

Kelly finished with 19 points, reaching 1,000 for her career, for North Carolina. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 13 points and Alyssa Ustby had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams host a top-10 opponent on Sunday. Miami plays No. 9 Virginia Tech and North Carolina plays fourth-ranked Notre Dame.

