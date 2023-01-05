Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Here’s why eggs, groceries are more expensive in Arizona and what to do
PHOENIX — Egg prices in Arizona are rising just as grocery bills are getting more expensive, and there’s no relief in sight. The average egg price is about 50% higher now than a year ago, according to Julie Murphree, outreach director for the Arizona Farm Bureau. “Our egg...
Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices
ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Million-dollar home prices not dropping as much in metro Phoenix
Metro Phoenix’s luxury home sales are not slowing as much as the rest of the housing market. That’s not typical. Often the million-dollar housing market slows first, with any bumps in the stock market and emerging concerns over a potential recession. Valley million-dollar home sales were down about...
12news.com
No, Arizona school administration costs are not too high
ARIZONA, USA — For years, politicians have suggested Arizona school districts have bloated administrations. However, statistics don’t support that claim. CLAIM: Arizona school districts spend too much on administration expenses. THE ANSWER: False. THE SOURCES: To answer this question, 12News used data from the Arizona Department of Education,...
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity
If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
AZFamily
50 most commonly seen birds in Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Arizona using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 73 count sites in Arizona. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
As Hobbs called for collaboration, some Republicans literally turned their backs
Gov. Katie Hobbs called for collaboration between Republicans and Democratic lawmakers during her first state of the state speech Monday, but the challenges facing her new administration were on full display, as some Republicans turned their backs on her and others walked out of the room to show how they felt about her policy plans. […] The post As Hobbs called for collaboration, some Republicans literally turned their backs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
straightarrownews.com
Border Patrol to resume wall construction in Arizona
The Border Patrol is scheduled to begin construction on new sections of the border wall in Southern Arizona this week. The project will fill in four gaps along the Colorado River where Arizona, California and Mexico meet. Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, installed shipping containers in this area. In...
rmef.org
Prepare Now for 2023 Arizona Elk, Pronghorn Draw
Below is a news release from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. For hunters planning to apply for hunt permit-tags issued through the upcoming 2023 pronghorn and elk draw, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) offers the following tips to make the process go smoothly:. Check your AZGFD portal...
azbigmedia.com
IndiCap completes financing for Virgin Industrial Park project
IndiCap, a boutique commercial real estate company specializing in industrial investment and development in the Arizona and Southwest U.S. markets, has completed financing for the Virgin Industrial Park project in Maricopa County, within metro Phoenix’s West Valley, with the closure of a loan for Phase I and the cash closing on the land for Phase II of the project.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
Texas Defiantly Stands Behind 'Border Wall' Of Shipping Containers
The GOP-led state is sticking with its makeshift barrier, even as Arizona dismantles a similar wall under federal orders.
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force Base
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a hovering, tic-tac-shaped object over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
azbigmedia.com
Arizona condo prices fall faster than single-family homes
Record-low mortgage rates, remote work and the need for more space fueled the pandemic’s housing boom. But now, record-high rates and inflation — coupled with historic-high prices and market volatility — are all forcing a real cool down in America’s largest housing markets, including Metro Phoenix, where Arizona condo prices are falling faster than the prices of single-family homes.
iheart.com
3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Everyone knows that when picking a place to live, location is one of the most important factors to consider. The same goes for choosing a place to retire. Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country. The website states, "To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 46 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure."
azmirror.com
Appeals court sides with student in flap over doctoral support at Grand Canyon University
ATLANTA — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that an Arizona-based, for-profit Christian university breached contractual obligations by failing to provide a doctoral student with the necessary requirements to complete their degree program. Donrich Young, who enrolled in a Grand Canyon University online doctoral program in 2015, claimed the...
KOLD-TV
Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
