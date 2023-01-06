ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Consistent play keeps Lady Raiders undefeated

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hC6C0_0k57Fy2S00
Senior Carly Leggett was one of eight bowlers to help the Lady Raiders improve to 7-0. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

LAURINBURG — Opening the second round of Sandhills Athletic Conference regular-season play on Thursday, the Lady Raider bowling team remained undefeated.

Facing Scotland High School for the first time, and bowling against Southern Lee High School for the second time, Richmond secured nine more points in the conference standings.

The Lady Raiders earned a 4-1 win over Scotland, their only blemish a six-pin loss in the third game, and cruised past the Lady Cavaliers 5-0.

Through their seven matches bowled this season, the Lady Raiders have won all of them by final scores of 4-1 or 5-0.

“The girls just keep doing what they do, and that’s win,” head coach Ralph Butler said. “With all of the experience they have and the consistency with which they bowl, they continue to put up solid scores.

“We’re waiting on the make-up results from the Union Pines match because of the power outage, but I’m pretty confident that they’re at the top of the standings. Everyone bowled well and I’m really proud of them.”

Strong first two games set tone against Scotland

Setting the tone early against Scotland, the Lady Raiders used their first two games to build a sizable lead. Richmond won by scores of 150-110, 137-96, 99-105 and 120-114 for a final match score of 506-425.

Averaging 126.5 pins per game, all eight Lady Raiders contributed in the victory. Richmond rolled six strikes and added 10 spares.

Seniors Ashlyn Bouldin and Addison Massey each led the team with two strikes each. Massey also knocked down a pair of spares and Bouldin closed out another frame.

Fellow seniors Savannah Jordan and Cadence Thompson were responsible for the other two strikes. Thompson was the team leader with three spares and Jordan recorded one, too.

Seniors Rylie Bohman and Carly Leggett, along with sophomore Ava Thompson, each had one spare in the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZGLi_0k57Fy2S00
Senior Addison Massey bowls a frame during Richmond’s win over Scotland. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

Lady Raiders blank Southern Lee for second win

Rolling over to the second half of the season, the Lady Raiders improved from their first meeting with the Lady Cavaliers. This time they shut out Southern Lee behind scores of 157-114, 134-92, 117-64 and 124-80.

Taking the pin total by a tally of 532-350, the Lady Raiders also notched a season-high single match spare total with 14. Richmond tallied an average score of 133 pins per game.

Bouldin and Cadence Thompson both had four spares, and Bouldin rolled two of the team’s five strikes. Two more strikes came from Ava Thompson, who bowled two spares as well.

Senior Molly Erwin joined the action with a strike and a spare, while Bohman, Leggett and Massey contributed to the win with a spare apiece.

The Lady Raiders (7-0, 31 points) will return to action next Thursday in Aberdeen. They’ll face Pinecrest and Hoke County high schools, starting at 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

COMMITTED: Norton to join ‘No. 1 target’ Elon

HAMLET — Playing for the Hamlet Post 49 American Legion baseball program this summer was just one of many steps in helping Ryley Norton commit to playing Division I baseball. Last month, Norton verbally committed to Elon University. He took to Twitter to announce the news. “I am thankful...
ELON, NC
packinsider.com

Former NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon Commits to Campbell

Former NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon has committed to play for Campbell for his final year of eligibility. Provillon entered the Transfer Portal on December 5th. Provillon was member of the Wolfpack’s 2018 recruiting class, a 3-star prospect out of Irvington, New Jersey. While he has seen action in all 12 games this season, Provillon has only played 84 snaps. In 18 career games over 5 seasons of play, Provillon has 2 receptions for 58 yards (in 2019).
RALEIGH, NC
mediafeed.org

Duke University will set you back this much

Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Elma Delilah Rushing McLean

PINEHURST — Elma Delilah Rushing McLean, 97, of Pinehurst, surrounded by her loving daughters completed her earthly journey on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Mrs. McLean was born July 28, 1925 in Richmond County, the youngest of 10, born to the late James and Dora Rushing. After 35 years at...
PINEHURST, NC
WCNC

Fort Bragg to get new name by end of 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The names of U.S. military bases, posts, ships, streets and more with Confederate ties will be changed in 2023, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. This includes Fort Bragg, which will be renamed Fort Liberty in commemoration of the American value of liberty. Fort Bragg is...
FORT BRAGG, NC
WRAL News

Car crashes into Durham house

DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
DURHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jack Gordon McRary

HAMLET — Jack Gordon McRary, 88, of Hamlet, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. He was born in Oak Hill, March 2, 1934, son of the late Bearl Woodrow McRary and Genelia Zell Tolbert McRary. Mr. McRary was retired with CSX railroad. In his...
HAMLET, NC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy