Consistent play keeps Lady Raiders undefeated

Senior Carly Leggett was one of eight bowlers to help the Lady Raiders improve to 7-0. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

LAURINBURG — Opening the second round of Sandhills Athletic Conference regular-season play on Thursday, the Lady Raider bowling team remained undefeated.

Facing Scotland High School for the first time, and bowling against Southern Lee High School for the second time, Richmond secured nine more points in the conference standings.

The Lady Raiders earned a 4-1 win over Scotland, their only blemish a six-pin loss in the third game, and cruised past the Lady Cavaliers 5-0.

Through their seven matches bowled this season, the Lady Raiders have won all of them by final scores of 4-1 or 5-0.

“The girls just keep doing what they do, and that’s win,” head coach Ralph Butler said. “With all of the experience they have and the consistency with which they bowl, they continue to put up solid scores.

“We’re waiting on the make-up results from the Union Pines match because of the power outage, but I’m pretty confident that they’re at the top of the standings. Everyone bowled well and I’m really proud of them.”

Strong first two games set tone against Scotland

Setting the tone early against Scotland, the Lady Raiders used their first two games to build a sizable lead. Richmond won by scores of 150-110, 137-96, 99-105 and 120-114 for a final match score of 506-425.

Averaging 126.5 pins per game, all eight Lady Raiders contributed in the victory. Richmond rolled six strikes and added 10 spares.

Seniors Ashlyn Bouldin and Addison Massey each led the team with two strikes each. Massey also knocked down a pair of spares and Bouldin closed out another frame.

Fellow seniors Savannah Jordan and Cadence Thompson were responsible for the other two strikes. Thompson was the team leader with three spares and Jordan recorded one, too.

Seniors Rylie Bohman and Carly Leggett, along with sophomore Ava Thompson, each had one spare in the win.

Senior Addison Massey bowls a frame during Richmond’s win over Scotland. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

Lady Raiders blank Southern Lee for second win

Rolling over to the second half of the season, the Lady Raiders improved from their first meeting with the Lady Cavaliers. This time they shut out Southern Lee behind scores of 157-114, 134-92, 117-64 and 124-80.

Taking the pin total by a tally of 532-350, the Lady Raiders also notched a season-high single match spare total with 14. Richmond tallied an average score of 133 pins per game.

Bouldin and Cadence Thompson both had four spares, and Bouldin rolled two of the team’s five strikes. Two more strikes came from Ava Thompson, who bowled two spares as well.

Senior Molly Erwin joined the action with a strike and a spare, while Bohman, Leggett and Massey contributed to the win with a spare apiece.

The Lady Raiders (7-0, 31 points) will return to action next Thursday in Aberdeen. They’ll face Pinecrest and Hoke County high schools, starting at 4 p.m.