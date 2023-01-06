Newly-released video shows chaos and gore in the immediate aftermath of April 2022 subway shooting in Brooklyn

The story of 11-year-old piano prodigy Jude Kofie warmed hearts on Twitter after a complete stranger gifted the boy with a $15,000 grand piano. “He’s beyond special. He’s Mozart level. It’s coming from somewhere beyond,” piano tuner Bill Magnusson said of young Kofie’s musical talent. Magnusson, using an inheritance he received from his father, gifted a $15,000 grand piano to Kofie after he saw the piano prodigy on local news. Kofie cheered in excitement as the grand piano was wheeled into his Colorado home for the first time in a video that was shared on CBS News show “Sunday Morning.” CBS “Sunday Morning” later summed up Kofie’s story...

