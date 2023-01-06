Read full article on original website
Football World Is Praying For Kirby Smart's Family
Georgia's Kirby Smart will be coaching with a heavy heart on Monday night when the Bulldogs begin their national title defense. During a rare moment of vulnerability on CFP media day, the UGA head coach shared that his parents won't be in attendance for the conclusion of the Dawgs College Football Playoff run; as his father's health has been slipping since the SEC Championship Game.
Clemson defensive lineman enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defensive linemen is hitting the NCAA transfer portal. Reserve defensive tackle Etinosa Reuben has entered the portal, The Clemson Insider has confirmed. As a redshirt junior in (...)
Alabama Football: On Crimson Tide QB rooms and change
An Alabama Football era ended with the 2022 Sugar Bowl. As eras go, it was a short one. Technically it lasted three seasons, but the first season was just a tease to the two that followed. It was the Alabama Football, Bryce Young era. A good number of Alabama Crimson...
Kirby Smart Can't Win, Even if He Brings Trophy to Georgia
Nobody expected TCU to be in title game, fewer think they can win game.
Jim Harbaugh in trouble for lying about hamburgers for recruits?
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh faces a potential NCAA suspension after allegedly lying to investigators about a couple of hamburgers. The post Jim Harbaugh in trouble for lying about hamburgers for recruits? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kentucky basketball message boards want John Calipari sent to the moon
In what’s been a disappointing season for Kentucky basketball, the Wildcats and John Calipari hit a low point against Alabama on Saturday. After yet another top-5 recruiting class, what started as a very promising Kentucky season has turned into a nightmare before our very eyes. The Wildcats 10-4 record is slightly misleading, as they’ve lost every tough test against a ranked opponent this season. This made facing a No. 7-ranked Alabama on the road a daunting feat, and one they surely did not pass.
Equipment Debacle at Texas A&M Leads to Discovery of Hogs' Hidden Social Media Gem
Razorbacks have Twitter devoted solely equipment team and it's worth the rabbit hole
Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list
Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat
The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
Football World Reacts To 2023 Preseason Top 25 Rankings
The college football season still has one game left on its calendar, with No. 1 Georgia playing No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night. But it's never too early to look ahead to next season, right?. Brett McMurphy has already released his way-too-early...
Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about shutting down Tennessee’s offense shows the one thing the Vols need to win a championship
ESPN College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast this week and he discussed the best way to beat the Tennessee Vols while talking about the upcoming national championship game between Georgia and TCU. Herbstreit’s comments essentially reveal the one thing that Tennessee needs in order...
Former Georgia Football Assistant Takes Job at Mississippi State
Veteran-SEC coach Will Friend, who spent four seasons at Georgia, has been hired as Mississippi State's next offensive line coach.
Look: SEC Coach Reportedly Getting Massive Raise
There were a number of SEC football teams that failed to meet expectations this past year, but a few who far exceeded them too. One of those coaches who exceeded them is getting rewarded for it in a big way. According to ESPN's Chris Low, South Carolina head coach Shane...
Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run
A year and a half ago, Gary Patterson was still the head coach at TCU, a role he had held since 2000. Now, he is watching his former team make an unlikely run to the national championship under his replacement. TCU parted ways with Patterson after the Horned Frogs got off to a 3-6 start... The post Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Frontrunner Emerges For No. 1 Transfer QB Malik Hornsby
Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby could join a prominent Big Ten program. Hornsby is the top available quarterback on 247Sports' rankings after the 11 signal-callers above him found new homes for 2023. The outlet has a firm idea of where he could play next. Chris Hummer placed a Crystal Ball prediction...
Report: SEC Coach to Receive Huge Raise
Shane Beamer closed his second year at South Carolina with a flourish, beating a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson to finish the regular season. Now, he's cashing in. Chris Low of ESPN reported Friday that Beamer is set to receive a raise that will bump his pay to around $6.5 ...
Deuce Spurlock, former Michigan LB, announces commitment to SEC program
Michigan losses another young talented defensive playmaker as Deuce Spurlock commits to enroll at the University of Florida to play for the Gators. Spurlock announced his decision to play for the SEC program on his Twitter on Sunday. Spurlock played in 2 games this 2022 season where he accounted for...
4-star TE Jamari Johnson announces college commitment
The Oregon Ducks were in the running to land four-star tight end Jamari Johnson, who has been committed to the Louisville Cardinals for the past several months. However, they were unable to land the jumbo athlete, who stuck with Louisville in the end. Johnson stands 6 feet, 5 inches and 250 pounds. He is projected to play tight end in college. After former Oregon TE Moliki Matavao announced his transfer to the UCLA Bruins, it was clear the Ducks needed depth at the position. The Ducks worked to add Johnson to the 2023 class, pairing him alongside fellow TE Kenyon Sadiq, but the hopes didn’t come to fruition. That doesn’t mean the Ducks are finished in the TE recruiting department, though. Five-stars Nyckoles Harbor and Duce Robinson have not yet committed, and both are reportedly considering Oregon. Harbor plans a visit to Eugene at the end of January. Jamari Johnson’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 89 CA TE 247Sports Composite 4 0.8908 CA TE Rivals 4 5.8 CA TE ESPN 3 79 CA TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 CA TE Vitals Height 6-foot-5 Weight 250 pounds Hometown Inglewood, California Projected Position Tight End Class 2023 Twitter11
Big 12 Commissioner ‘Open’ to Texas, Oklahoma Leaving for SEC Early
The Longhorns and Sooners are currently scheduled to join the league on July 1, 2025.
Arkansas QB transfer Malik Hornsby trends to Nebraska via Crystal Ball
Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby now stands as the top-rated quarterback on the market, and a frontrunner appears to have emerged. Chris Hummer placed a 247Sports Transfer Portal Crystal Ball prediction Saturday for the Huskers to land Hornsby. Hummer provided more intel for 247Sports VIP subscribers HERE on Hornsby's path to...
