Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Convicted of killing 3 after his release from a N.J. jail despite ICE detainer, now 5 life sentences
In February of 2018, Luis Perez, then 23, was released from the Middlesex County Jail even though U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had placed a detainer on him the previous December. This past Friday, Perez — who was found guilty of killing three people and assaulting two others in Missouri...
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
Caught on camera: N.J. troopers rescue missing man
SANDYSTON, N.J. -- A heroic rescue by state troopers in New Jersey was caught on camera.They tracked down and saved a man in the mountains of Stokes State Forest. He had been missing for 24 hours and was suffering from hypothermia.Chaotic body cam footage shows the moment the troopers found the missing man in frigid temperatures, nearly dead.The victim, Tom McHugh, was reported missing by his daughter on Dec. 17, 24 hours after he went for a ride on his UTV, or side-by-side, in the rural Sussex County forest. As night fell, the search began."We got a picture of the...
NBC New York
$300K Payday for Thieving Trio After Distracting Guard Outside NYC Bank
Three men are on the run after police say they stole $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Chase Bank in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon. The brazen daytime robbery occurred around 1 p.m. in Sunset Park at the corner of 8th Avenue and 55th Street. Investigators say two of the...
1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say
One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
How I almost got rear-ended at full speed on a major NJ highway
This incident and story serve as a heads-up for anyone who drives on New Jersey's roadways. Always expect the unexpected and keep your eyes open at all times to your surroundings. I've been driving the roads in New Jersey all my life ever since I got my permit at age...
Cops still seek ‘person of interest’ after woman’s body was found on NJ highway
WEST WINDSOR — Police released additional photos of a "person of interest" in the case of a body found on the shoulder of Route 1 on Christmas Day. The body of Stephane Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was found along the northbound shoulder near the former Holman Go Princeton car dealership after West Windsor police received numerous phone calls.
Dad killed following Christmas fire in N.J. planned to become state trooper in Florida
A joyous family gathering on Christmas turned tragic when a 25-year-old aspiring state trooper badly burned in a fire in his in-laws’ backyard in Atlantic County died days later. James Davis was burned over much of his body after a gas can exploded outside the Mullica Township home, authorities...
NBC New York
65-Year-Old Behind Deadly NYC Double Stabbing Kicked Off by Noise Complaint: Cops
A man is dead and a woman is recovering at the hospital after a stabbing brought on by an apparent noise complaint between neighbors at a Bronx building, police said. Authorities arrested 65-year-old Jose Ortiz for the fatal stabbing of Tyrone Quick, 45, and a 39-year-old woman at a residential building in the Highbridge section of the borough.
Are calls from jail too expensive? Report reveals NJ figures
It costs too much for New Jersey families to connect with their loved ones who are behind bars, according to a report from the advocacy group Prison Policy Initiative. Compared to other states, New Jersey isn't even close to being one of the biggest offenders when it comes to the price of phone calls, the report suggests. But there's another problem taking over in New Jersey and elsewhere: the cost of video chats.
NBC New York
NYC Traffic Stop Reveals Malnourished Pups in Lidded Bin, Philly Man Charged: DA
A 27-year-old man from Philadelphia is facing animal cruelty charges stemming from a traffic stop in New York City in which eight malnourished dogs were found in his car -- seven of which were discovered inside a lidded bin, the local district attorney said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced...
$400G GoFundMe Scam: NJ Woman Serving Federal Time Gets 3-Year State Sentence
UPDATE: A woman who helped pull a notorious scam that conned 14,000 GoFundMe donors nationwide was nearly 150 miles away when a judge in South Jersey sentenced her to a plea-bargained three years in state prison on Friday, Jan. 6. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown will be released in July...
NJ middle school art teacher charged after overdosing on fentanyl in front of students
A New Jersey middle school art teacher was hit with drug possession and child endangerment charges after he overdosed on fentanyl in front of his students in November, authorities said Friday.
Once a set-up man in puppy-for-sale shooting, S.I. man has graduated to gunman, authorities say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A West Brighton man with a rap sheet was sentenced this week to prison, following allegations he was captured in surveillance footage firing a gun at two individuals. Joshua Klein, 26, of the 700 block of Castleton Avenue in West Brighton, pleaded guilty to second-degree...
13-year-old girl returns home after mother’s tearful pleas on PIX11 News
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 13-year-old daughter of a Manhattan nurse returned home Friday night, less than 24 hours after her mother made a tearful plea on PIX11 News. “Her friends told her she was on the news,” the girl’s mother told PIX11 News. “She’s angry.” The mother said she did what she had to do, after […]
New Jersey witness photographs V-shaped object with flashing light
A New Jersey witness at Brielle reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering V-shaped object with a single flashing red light at 7:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?
It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar
This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
Three brazen criminals target two Toms River homes as New Jersey motor vehicle thefts spike
Toms River Police are investigating a pair of motor vehicle thefts from the same section of town in the early, early hours of Thursday morning. Three men targeted Brentwood Avenue in the Tallymawr estate section of town as seen on Ring camera footage provided by the homeowner to Toms River Police who have made the videos public.
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
