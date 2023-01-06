ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Big Blue View

Resting players, Davis Webb’s chance, coaching carousel, more Sunday thoughts

Here are a few ‘things I think’ for you to ponder as we wait for Sunday’s New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles season finale. The issue of whether Giants’ starters like Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Dexter Lawrence should play Sunday against the Eagles has been hotly debated, with the majority of fans voting no in our poll and a vocal minority wanting the Giants to go all out to win.
Big Blue View

Giants-Eagles final score: Giants make Eagles earn 22-16 victory

The junior varsity New York Giants, playing a lineup filled with almost exclusively backups, lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, 22-16. The 9-7-1 Giants, the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, now head to the playoffs, where they will face the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings. The Giants lost to...
Big Blue View

Big Blue View mailbag: Our final mailbag of the regular season

It is time for our final Big Blue View Mailbag of the New York Giants 2022-23 regular season. So, let’s open it up and see what questions spill out. Daniel Higgins asks: Could you please do a story on Elerson Smith? I really thought he had something. He is hardly even mentioned and in today’s article it doesn’t even have him as a practice player ... What gives ?
Big Blue View

Giants news, 1/7: Damar Hamlin, coaching carousel, more

Dave Gettleman ‘proud as hell’ to watch Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley thrive | NY Post. “I’m proud as hell, they both persevered and fought through,’’ Dave Gettleman, the former Giants general manager, told The Post on Friday. “You talk about mental toughness, for Saquon to fight through those injuries and not getting a contract and being forced to play out his fifth year, he had to have a lot of confidence in himself, show some mental toughness.
Big Blue View

Giants news, 1/9: Giants to face Vikings, Davis Webb, more headlines

Big Blue View

Giants-Eagles, Week 18: Live updates

The New York Giants (9-6-1) will apparently rest many of their starters on Sunday while their opponent, the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles, gets quarterback Jalen Hurts back as they try to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Giants are locked in as the No. 6 seed no matter what happens on Sunday.

