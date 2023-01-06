Read full article on original website
Big Blue View
Resting players, Davis Webb’s chance, coaching carousel, more Sunday thoughts
Here are a few ‘things I think’ for you to ponder as we wait for Sunday’s New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles season finale. The issue of whether Giants’ starters like Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Dexter Lawrence should play Sunday against the Eagles has been hotly debated, with the majority of fans voting no in our poll and a vocal minority wanting the Giants to go all out to win.
Big Blue View
Giants-Eagles final score: Giants make Eagles earn 22-16 victory
The junior varsity New York Giants, playing a lineup filled with almost exclusively backups, lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, 22-16. The 9-7-1 Giants, the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, now head to the playoffs, where they will face the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings. The Giants lost to...
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: Our final mailbag of the regular season
It is time for our final Big Blue View Mailbag of the New York Giants 2022-23 regular season. So, let’s open it up and see what questions spill out. Daniel Higgins asks: Could you please do a story on Elerson Smith? I really thought he had something. He is hardly even mentioned and in today’s article it doesn’t even have him as a practice player ... What gives ?
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/7: Damar Hamlin, coaching carousel, more
Dave Gettleman ‘proud as hell’ to watch Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley thrive | NY Post. “I’m proud as hell, they both persevered and fought through,’’ Dave Gettleman, the former Giants general manager, told The Post on Friday. “You talk about mental toughness, for Saquon to fight through those injuries and not getting a contract and being forced to play out his fifth year, he had to have a lot of confidence in himself, show some mental toughness.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/9: Giants to face Vikings, Davis Webb, more headlines
The junior varsity New York Giants, playing a lineup filled with almost exclusively backups, lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, 22-16. The 9-7-1 Giants, the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, now head to the playoffs, where they will face the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings as a 3 point underdog.
Big Blue View
Giants-Eagles, Week 18: Live updates
The New York Giants (9-6-1) will apparently rest many of their starters on Sunday while their opponent, the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles, gets quarterback Jalen Hurts back as they try to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Giants are locked in as the No. 6 seed no matter what happens on Sunday.
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants-Eagles Week 18 crossover preview
The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles meet in the regular-season finale on Sunday. Our crossover preview episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast thus features Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation. In this episode:. 1:00 — Surprisingly, this game is significant for the Eagles rather than...
Big Blue View
NFL playoff schedule, bracket 2023: Giants will head to Minnesota on Sunday
The New York Giants will travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild-Card round of of the 2023 NFC playoffs. The game will be played Sunday, Jan. 16 at 4:30 p.m. on FOX. The Giants were locked into the No. 6 seed even before Sunday’s 22-16 loss...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Eagles: How to watch on TV, game time, schedule, streaming and more
Whether the New York Giants rest many of their front-line players or not, we know you will want to catch the action in their regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, stream and wager on Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET game.
