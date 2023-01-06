ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant, AR

THV11

Investigation underway for Conway shooting that left multiple injured

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has been actively investigating a shooting incident that happened on Sunday morning. According to reports, three individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving gunshot wounds. The details of the incident are minimal at this time but Conway police urge...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Verbal disturbance resulted in one dead in Logan County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Logan County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that a verbal disturbance they responded to resulted in a man dead. According to the sheriff's office, a call came in about a verbal disturbance on Cravens Lane in the New Blaine area on Thursday afternoon. A deputy...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

'It was really terrifying', says woman inside McCain Mall shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have released details regarding a shooting at McCain Mall. On Jan. 5 at around 7:11 p.m., officers responded to McCain Mall regarding a group disturbance. Police said when officers arrived, they learned that one gunshot was fired inside of the mall...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Man Shot to Death in Saline County on Dec 31st

A roofer was shot to death on the last day of the year, and his family is looking for answers. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 on Narrows Road, where it was reported that there was a shooting death.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
