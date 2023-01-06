Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Investigation underway for Conway shooting that left multiple injured
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has been actively investigating a shooting incident that happened on Sunday morning. According to reports, three individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving gunshot wounds. The details of the incident are minimal at this time but Conway police urge...
Mayflower officer and three state troopers placed on administrative leave after suspect killed
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — A Mayflower police officer and three state troopers were put on administrative leave following a shooting incident that happened on Sunday. At around 1:00 a.m. on January 8, Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies were doing a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being driven by Michael "Scotty" Helton.
Conway police investigating shooting, 3 injured
Conway police said they are investigating a shooting that left three people injured.
Arkansas State Police: Pursuit leads to shooting in Faulkner County, 1 dead
Arkansas State Police said they are investigating the death of one man after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit.
KATV
LRPD Update: One injured in 111 W. Markham shooting revealed to be negligent discharge
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — We formerly reported that on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 7, the Little Rock Police Department announced that it received a call about a shooting in progress at 111 W Markham St. The LRPD said to stay clear of the area if possible. UPDATE. Mark Edwards with...
KATV
Verbal disturbance resulted in one dead in Logan County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Logan County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that a verbal disturbance they responded to resulted in a man dead. According to the sheriff's office, a call came in about a verbal disturbance on Cravens Lane in the New Blaine area on Thursday afternoon. A deputy...
Arkansas police investigating after teen dies in overnight shooting
Little Rock police are investigating after an overnight shooting left one boy dead.
LRPD: Accidental shooting injures one near River Market in Little Rock
A person was injured in an accidental shooting Saturday when a gun they were carrying went off, striking them in the leg.
Man arrested after 'desecrating' Arkansas church altar with sledgehammer
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been arrested after he brought a sledgehammer and an axe into a local church and 'desecrated' the building. According to the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, an unnamed man allegedly entered St. Benedict Church at Subiaco Abbey before "severely [damaging] the altar."
Police warn suspect wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock are warning the public that a man wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be living in the capital city and hiding from authorities.
Arkansas police make arrest in deadly 2017 drive-by shooting investigation
Little Rock police have made an arrest in a 2017 drive-by shooting that left a teen dead.
KATV
'It was really terrifying', says woman inside McCain Mall shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have released details regarding a shooting at McCain Mall. On Jan. 5 at around 7:11 p.m., officers responded to McCain Mall regarding a group disturbance. Police said when officers arrived, they learned that one gunshot was fired inside of the mall...
North Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting on Pike Avenue
North Little Rock police are investigating a Friday night shooting that injured one person in the 4500 block of Pike Avenue.
Little Rock police investigating after multiple shots fired at cars on Chenal Parkway leaves one injured
Police in Little Rock are investigating after gunfire hit several vehicles on Chenal Parkway Thursday night, leaving drivers shaken and injuring one person.
Shots fired inside McCain Mall; shoppers left terrified
Shots fired inside McCain Mall Thursday night left shoppers fearing for their lives.
Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting on Stagecoach Road
Little Rock police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting in Southwest Little Rock.
Former Arkansas judge arrested
A former district court judge in Arkansas was arrested Thursday, and charged with solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
Arkansas National Guard names new brigadier general
Arkansas has a new brigadier general.
KATV
Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
mysaline.com
Man Shot to Death in Saline County on Dec 31st
A roofer was shot to death on the last day of the year, and his family is looking for answers. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 on Narrows Road, where it was reported that there was a shooting death.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0