Pen Farthing flees Kabul saying Prince Harry's confession to killing 25 Taliban put him in danger
Pen Farthing, 53, called Prince Harry an 'idiot' and said he had not thought through the security implications of his revelations in his new autobiography where he said he killed 25 Taliban.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Why did Jair Bolsonaro leave Brazil for Florida?
Brazil's far-right ex-president was laying low in Orlando, Fla., as a mob of his supporters stormed government buildings this weekend. Analysts say the move insulates him from possible legal jeopardy.
UN extends critical aid from Turkey to Syria's rebel north
UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Monday to keep a key border crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest open for critical aid deliveries for another six months. Syria’s ally Russia — in a surprise move — supported the resolution.
United Arab Emirates says it will teach Holocaust in schools
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates will begin teaching about the Holocaust in history classes in primary and secondary schools across the country, the country's embassy in the United States said. The embassy provided no details on the curriculum and education authorities in the Emirates,...
UK government meeting unions in bid to end wave of strikes
LONDON (AP) — U.K. government ministers met trade union leaders on Monday in a bid to end a wave of strikes that has hobbled the rail network and strained the overburdened health system. There were small signs of progress but no breakthrough after a meeting between Health Secretary Steve...
Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Monday broke his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran, denouncing the recourse to the death penalty there and seemingly legitimizing the rallies as demonstrations “demanding greater respect for the dignity of women.”. Francis made the comments in an annual speech to...
UN gathering seeks aid for Pakistan after devastating floods
GENEVA (AP) — A United Nations conference on Monday drummed up funds and other support to help Pakistan cope with the fallout of last summer's devastating flooding, which the U.N. chief called a “climate disaster of monumental scale” that killed more than 1,700 people in the immediate aftermath. Millions are still living near contaminated and stagnant flood waters.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:15 p.m. EST
Alabama woman who joined IS hopes to return from Syria camp. ROJ CAMP, Syria (AP) — A woman who ran away from home in Alabama at the age of 20 to join the Islamic State group in Syria says she is a victim of the militant organization and hopes to return to the U.S. even if it means serving prison time. U.S.-born Hoda Muthana said in a rare interview she was brainwashed by online traffickers into joining the group in 2014 and regrets everything except her young son. She was speaking in a rare interview with The News Movement from the Roj detention camp in Syria, where thousands of suspected Islamic State members and their families are being held. The U.S. has revoked Muthana's citizenship and largely ignored calls to repatriate foreign members of the IS group detained in Syria.
Russia opts out of European anti-corruption convention
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Monday opted out of a European convention on fighting corruption, a move that comes in the wake of its withdrawal from the Council of Europe following start of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the lower house of parliament,...
