Lenny Kravitz, 58, Wears Nothing As He Goes For A Dip In The Ocean: Photo

By Sarah Jones
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Suns out, buns out for Lenny Kravitz! The 58-year-old singer took to social media on January 5 and left his fans drooling over a sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. “New birth,” the Grammy Award-winning star captioned a photo of himself standing in the ocean while showing off his nude backside.

The hunky A-lister, who is known for flooding his social media with eye-catching images, wore his birthday suit as he stood in the water amidst a picturesque landscape. He teased fans with a glimpse of his rippling muscles and back tattoos as he looked on towards a tropical island. Celebrities and fans alike swarmed Lenny’s comments section to gush over the “Fly Away” hit-maker.

Supermodel Helena Christensen dropped by to leave a cheeky comment, “Incoming tsunami.” Legendary comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall asked, “You gettin baptized?!” Actress Juliette Lewis said, “Oh hello,” followed by several sunshine emojis.

Lenny Kravitz posed nude in his latest Instagram photo (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Fans also rushed to The Hunger Games’ actor’s post to fawn over the handsome celebrity. “Who else tried to move their screen over???” one fan commented with several heart and fire emojis. “Good Lord this man has been chiseled from the Gods.” Another follower responded, “Thank you for my new phone wallpaper,” while one fan joked, “Please pan a bit more to the right.”

Though it’s unknown exactly where the stunning photograph was taken, in November, the Rockstar revealed to Spirits Business magazine that he enjoys splitting his time between Paris, Brazil, and Bahamas. Meanwhile, Lenny has been busy this year filming The Trainer. He stars in the upcoming film from American History X director Tony Kayengside alongside Gus Van Sant, Beverly D’Angelo, Bella Thorne, Colleen Camp, and Gavin Rossdale.

HollywoodLife

