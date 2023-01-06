Cheryl Burke Calls 2022 “The Year That Did Everything It Could To Break Me” After Dancing With The Stars Exit And Divorce

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke underwent several life changes in 2022. Cheryl filed for divorce from her husband, Matthew Lawrence , in February 2022. The couple wed in May 2019. In September 2022, their divorce was finalized .

Cheryl may have hinted at the reason for the split in a TikTok video . In the clip, Cheryl addressed an ex who cheated on her. She doesn’t reveal the person’s identity in the cryptic video.

The dancer also celebrated four years of sobriety . She was an open book about her struggle with alcohol .

Then Cheryl decided it was time to exit the ballroom. The dancer joined DWTS during Season 2. She is a two-time mirrorball champ . She won with Drew Lachey , and then with Emmitt Smith . Cheryl was always one of my favorite pros. Her freestyle with Drew to “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” was legendary.

Cheryl shared the news of her departure via Instagram . “This show has been my 2nd family since I was 21 years old. The cast, crew & fans have seen me through my highest highs & some of my lowest lows, & I honestly don’t know who I would be today without them,” she wrote. Cheryl also thanked DWTS . “Thank you for being my rock & foundation for close to two decades during the difficult moments & most of all, thank you for giving ballroom dancing the credit & attention it deserves,” she said.

Cheryl continued, “You have not only brought joy to millions upon millions of viewers every season, you have brought light & so much love into my heart & soul when I’ve needed it most. This has truly been the experience of a lifetime.” She added, “I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my career, but man will this one be hard to beat! Until next time…Love you all, always & forever.”

People reported that Cheryl was expecting to be emotional as she welcomed in 2023. She posted a TikTok video to explain her feelings. Over a video of herself doing her best runway walk backstage, Cheryl wrote, “When you see me crying at 11:59 pm on NYE don’t think it’s because I’m sad. It’s because I fking MADE IT through the year that did everything it could to try and break me. And there were a lot of moments I thought it would but here I AM,” she said.

“Ready to move forward to no longer be definition by the past by my past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life. 2023, LET’S SHOW’EM HOW IT’S DONE!” Cheryl added. You go, girl!!

