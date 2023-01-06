Read full article on original website
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Really Loud House' Episode 'The Manager With The Planager' on January 12
Catch a brand new episode of The Really Loud House, premiering Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "The Manager With The Planager," Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) encourages Clyde (Jahzir Bruno) to showcase his amazing skills as a drummer, but pushes him too far. Luan (Catherine Ashmore Bradley) meets her comedy idol while performing a comedy gig at Sunset Canyon. And Luna (Sophia Woodward) helps Leni ace her history test by utilizing her love of fashion. (#105)
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Leak Suggests Sequel is on the Way
A potential leak suggests that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl may be getting a sequel, which will allegedly feature a new playable character. A rumor has started going around that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl could be getting a sequel soon. The game was last updated in October last year, which introduced Rocko from Rocko's Modern Life as a playable character, to celebrate its first anniversary.
Woman named 2022's most beautiful face in the world
The winner of 2022's 'most beautiful face in the world' has been announced. Although it's an extremely subjective award, content creator TC Candler has successfully been compiling an annual list since 1990 while consuming over '12 billion social media impressions' during that time. It is widely considered to be the...
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake & Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Link Up At Leonardo DiCaprio’s Party
The 26-year-old blew up on social media for her revealing outfits at the FIFA World Cup. Drake has been doing this for a long time. Because of this, it never comes as a surprise when he links up with practically every famous face in the industry. Over the years, the rapper has befriended socialites, models, fellow artists, athletes, and various other creatives. Most recently, his ever-expanding social circle grew by one more as he posted up with a world-famous beauty named Ivana Knoll.
Ronan Vibert death: Saving Mr Banks actor dies aged 58
Ronan Vibert, a staple of British television, has died aged 58.The actor – best known for his role in Saving Mr Banks – died on Thursday (22 December) in a Florida hospital.His manager Sharon Vitro told The Hollywood Reporter that Vibert had contracted a brief illness, although no more details were given.Born in Cambridge in 1964 then spending his childhood in South Wales, Vibert studied at the esteemed drama school Rada, from which he graduated in 1985.Four years later, he made his screen debut in the award-winning TV series Traffik. From then on, Vibert had a long and consistent...
NME
Watch Cardi B ring in 2023 by singing Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’
Cardi B rang in the new year with a performance at a Miami nightclub where, shortly after the clock struck 12, she briefly sang Fall Out Boy‘s ‘Sugar We’re Goin Down’ a cappella. TikTok user @lippyleah filmed the moment at at E11EVEN nightclub, sharing a video...
Popculture
New Elvis Presley Project Dropping on HBO Max Next Week
Warner Bros. is adding a new Elvis Presley special to HBO Max to mark his birthday on Sunday, Jan. 8. Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen is a new feature on the making of Baz Luhrmann's epic movie about the King of Rock and Roll. Elvis is also available on the streamer.
wegotthiscovered.com
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming
It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
Those Pulled Looney Tunes Episodes Are Reportedly Gone From HBO Max For Good
When looking back at the long, colorful history of American animation, it's impossible not to discuss Warner Bros. Dating back almost a full century, the studio has been in the cartoon game, and it has found great success. The likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and a host of others have become pop culture legends under its banner, driving interest in the "Looney Tunes" brand for decades. Further bolstering its place in animation history, in the 1990s, Warner Bros. purchased iconic animation house Hanna-Barbera, absorbing its numerous beloved titles into its already large catalog.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus has announced a new album called Endless Summer Vacation, which is set for release on March 10th via Columbia Records. The album was recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson. Cyrus describes it as her “love letter to LA,” as well as “a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being,” notes a press release.
Bustle
Jennifer Lopez Shares New Ben Affleck Wedding Pictures To Kick Off 2023
Bennifer is still going strong heading into 2023. On Jan. 1, Jennifer Lopez rang in the New Year by sharing new photos from her wedding(s) to Ben Affleck as part of an Instagram reel celebrating her favorite moments of the year. “2022 was one of the best years yet!!!” she captioned the post. “I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year.”
Radio Silence filmmakers say new Escape From New York film will not be a remake
When EW recently spoke to the Radio Silence filmmaking collective of Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, and Chad Villella about their upcoming Scream VI, the latest entry in the Scream horror franchise, we couldn't resist asking the trio about their involvement in another famous genre property: Escape From New York. In...
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
'More story to tell': Mel Gibson's Passion of the Christ sequel to begin filming in 2023
After almost a decade of anticipation, the Passion of the Christ sequel is finally in the works.
Vice
Photographing a rapidly changing America in the 60s
In Dave Heath’s seminal book, A Dialogue With Solitude, the photographer captures a post-war America at the beginning of a cultural and economic boom, on the cusp, and then amid a major civil rights movement. However, these things are rarely at the forefront of the work, instead quietly contemplated as background noise. Largely shot in North American cities like Chicago and New York, where Dave lived in the mid-50s after returning from the war in Korea (portraits of his fellow servicemen also feature, interspersed with scenes from the street), the book is a visual anthology that recognises the more introspective moments of everyday urban life.
Si Litvinoff Dies: ‘A Clockwork Orange’, ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ Exec Producer Was 93
Si Litvinoff, the executive producer of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange and Nicolas Roeg’s The Man Who Fell To Earth, died Dec. 26 in Los Angeles. He was 93. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his friend Shade Rupe. A cause of death has not been announced. Litvinoff was a practicing lawyer for more than a decade before pivoting to film production. He acquired the rights to the now-classic 1962 Anthony Burgess dystopian sci-fi novel A Clockwork Orange and developed the project with Burgess and writer Terry Southern. Litvinoff eventually recruited director Kubrick, who signed on as both producer and...
‘Elvis’ Wins Best Picture and Director at Capri, Hollywood Film Fest
Buz Luhrmann’s Elvis has swept Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival, including wins for best picture and best director. Warner Bros.’s glitzy biopic about Elvis Presley also earned another six awards, including best producers, best production design, best costume design and best make-up and hairstyling. The award-giving in Naples, Italy included Brendan Fraser winning the best actor prize for his star turn in The Whale and Angela Bassett earning the best supporting actress trophy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: What to Expect From This Year's (Scaled-Back) Party Scene'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cinematographer Reflects on "One of the...
Cheryl Burke looks stylish in LA as ex Matthew Lawrence moves on with TLC's Chilli after divorce
Cheryl Burke seemed to be making the most of the single life Friday in Los Angeles. The recently divorced Dancing with the Stars alum stepped out looking stylish in a pair of high waist boot cut jeans.
