Nicole Kidman Joins Series From 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's unparalleled ability to get movie stars for his Paramount+ shows continued into the new year on Thursday. His next series Lioness just booked Nicole Kidman for a lead role. The series also stars Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira. Lioness is inspired by the real-life CIA...
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Adam Sandler & Daughter Sunny, 14, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game: Photos

Adam Sandler proved a proud papa as he treated one of his daughters to the celeb-packed Lakers game on Friday, Jan. 6. The rom-com king, 56, was spotted arriving at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles alongside his baby girl Sunny, 14. Adam was dressed in his usual casual garb of a tropical shirt, khakis and sneakers, while Sunny was a little fashionista in her black hoodie and faded denim.
Olivia Wilde Spotted With Kids Otis, 8, & Daisy, 6, 1 Month After Harry Styles Split: Photos

Olivia Wilde, 38, spent some quality time with her two adorable kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, just one month after she and Harry Styles called it quits. The actress, who shares her son and daughter with ex Jason Sudeikis, dressed casually in a white Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, jeans, and yellow and red sneakers during the outing. She also added sunglasses, a green baseball cap, and had her hair in a braid as she held a tote bag.
Trailer and Release Date for ‘Maybe I Do’ Starring Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, & Susan Sarandon

With a star-studded ensemble cast, Maybe I Do stars Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey and William H. Macy in a multi-generational romantic comedy. Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey) have reached the point in their relationship to take the next steps toward marriage. Thinking it is a good idea to invite their parents to finally meet, they set a dinner and make it a family affair. To everyone’s surprise, the affair takes on a whole new meaning as the parents already know each other all too well – they’ve been cheating on their spouses for months…with each other. Trapped in this precarious predicament, they try to hide their dalliances from the kids while confronting their spouse’s lovers head-on. Let the games begin!
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Rugrats' Special 'Rescuing Cynthia' on January 20

MUSICAL HALF-HOUR SPECIAL OF NICKELODEON’S RUGRATS,. Share it: @OfficialRugrats @ParamountPlus @Nickelodeon @NickAnimation #Rugrats. Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Tori Kelly (Sing) and Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Jordin Sparks (A Christmas Treasure) join the cast of Nickelodeon’s original animated series Rugrats in a musical half-hour special premiering Friday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Kelly guest stars as Cynthia, Angelica’s beloved doll who is an international-pop-star-sensation-veterinarian-astronaut (among many other occupations), and Sparks guest stars as Tabitha, an impressionable high-fashion doll and rising pop star desperate for fame. This episode previously made its debut on Paramount+ on April 15, 2022.
How to Stream 'Devotion' For FREE on Paramount+

Devotion is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell star in the movie inspired by the incredible true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black Naval pilot, and Tom Hudner, two patriotic heroes who turned the tide of the most brutal battle in the Korean War.
Kyle Richards Is Taking a Big Goal “to the Next Level” in 2023

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member’s New Year’s resolution has her spending extra time in one particular room of her house for the “foreseeable future.”. Back in 2020, Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their home gym. In a mirror selfie shared by Mauricio at the height of quarantine, one could see plenty of workout equipment in the space, including a weight rack, a treadmill, a Peloton bike, balance balls, and more.
Tulsa King | Binge | Paramount+

This city belongs to him now. All episodes of the new original series Tulsa King are now streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Like Tulsa King on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TulsaKingTV. Follow Tulsa King on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TulsaKing. Follow Tulsa King on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tulsaking. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including...
Nick Jr. Brazil to Premiere 'Babydino' on January 7

Nick Jr. Brazil (Brasil) will premiere the brand new animated preschool series Babydino on Saturday 7th January 2023 at 11:00am! Fully developed in Brazil, the production is a partnership with Studio Z, a producer from São Paulo, and financed by iQIYI, the Chinese streaming platform which also co-produces Deer Squad with Nickelodeon and VIS Kids. Following launch, fans can tune into more brand new episodes every Saturday at 11:00am on Nick Jr. Brasil.
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups' Episode on January 13

Catch a brand new PAW Patrol "Aqua Pups" episode, premiering Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT), only on Nick Jr. on Nickelodeon!. The PAW Patrol is diving in to a whole new world of adventures, with fin-tastic new friends, including a merpup named Coral, and Merpup magic! But when trouble bubbles up, it's up to these Aqua Pups to save to save Puplantis! PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups, new adventures every Friday all month long during January 2023!
Nickelodeon Italy to Premiere 'That Girl Lay Lay' on January 23

Nickelodeon Italy (Italia) will premiere Nickelodeon's new live-action buddy comedy series That Girl Lay Lay on Monday 23rd January 2023!. That Girl Lay Lay is a all-new buddy comedy series that follows Lay Lay (Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High), an avatar from a personal affirmation app that magically comes to life, and her best friend Sadie (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, All That) as they navigate life as teenagers and discover who they truly are.

