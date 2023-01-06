Hey Arnold Creator: Craig Bartlett sits down discuss everything you'd want to know the Nick show | What's In My Head Podcast. Boy o Boy are we kicking off this year with a bang ladies and gents! We’ve got the creator of Hey Arnold (the GREATEST Nicktoon ever created) Craig Bartlett! This one has been a long time coming, Craig has been super influential throughout many different periods of my life. We chat about the early days and pitching Arnold, The Christmas Special and some of the Urban Legend eps as well as some of the more serious toned eps. We also get some great Steve Viksten and Tuck Tucker stories so I hope you all enjoy!

