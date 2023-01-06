Read full article on original website
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Really Loud House' Episode 'The Manager With The Planager' on January 12
Catch a brand new episode of The Really Loud House, premiering Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "The Manager With The Planager," Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) encourages Clyde (Jahzir Bruno) to showcase his amazing skills as a drummer, but pushes him too far. Luan (Catherine Ashmore Bradley) meets her comedy idol while performing a comedy gig at Sunset Canyon. And Luna (Sophia Woodward) helps Leni ace her history test by utilizing her love of fashion. (#105)
The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj | Coming this week to Nickelodeon UK 📺 | Nickelodeon UK
The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj | Coming this week to Nickelodeon UK 📺 | Nickelodeon UK. Catch Brand New Show, The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj weekdays at 7am on Nickelodeon, along with some of your favourite toons. See Alvinnn!!!, The Loud House, Horrid Henry, The Patrick Star Show, SpongeBob and Transformers: EarthSpark for Toons on Toast, every weekday from 6am on Nickelodeon 📺. Click HERE to find out more!
What If Avatar Was An Anime? - Toph vs The Boulder | Avatar: The Last Airbender
What If Avatar Was An Anime? - Toph vs The Boulder | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Many have debated whether or not Avatar: The Last Airbender is an anime - so why not go all in! Let's look at what Avatar might have looked like if it was even more anime-inspired than before, in one of our favorite scenes ever - Toph's iconic fight against the Boulder!
January 2023 on Nickelodeon USA | Premiere Highlights. Below are Nickelodeon USA's currently announced January 2023 premiere highlights for Nick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., Nick at Nite, TeenNick and Paramount+:. Latest Update: 1/8 (Check back regularly for the latest updates!) January 2023 on Nickelodeon Kazakhstan. This January (қаңтар), the Nickelodeon HD...
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Leak Suggests Sequel is on the Way
A potential leak suggests that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl may be getting a sequel, which will allegedly feature a new playable character. A rumor has started going around that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl could be getting a sequel soon. The game was last updated in October last year, which introduced Rocko from Rocko's Modern Life as a playable character, to celebrate its first anniversary.
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Rugrats' Special 'Rescuing Cynthia' on January 20
MUSICAL HALF-HOUR SPECIAL OF NICKELODEON’S RUGRATS,. Share it: @OfficialRugrats @ParamountPlus @Nickelodeon @NickAnimation #Rugrats. Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Tori Kelly (Sing) and Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Jordin Sparks (A Christmas Treasure) join the cast of Nickelodeon’s original animated series Rugrats in a musical half-hour special premiering Friday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Kelly guest stars as Cynthia, Angelica’s beloved doll who is an international-pop-star-sensation-veterinarian-astronaut (among many other occupations), and Sparks guest stars as Tabitha, an impressionable high-fashion doll and rising pop star desperate for fame. This episode previously made its debut on Paramount+ on April 15, 2022.
Nick Jr. Brazil to Premiere 'Babydino' on January 7
Nick Jr. Brazil (Brasil) will premiere the brand new animated preschool series Babydino on Saturday 7th January 2023 at 11:00am! Fully developed in Brazil, the production is a partnership with Studio Z, a producer from São Paulo, and financed by iQIYI, the Chinese streaming platform which also co-produces Deer Squad with Nickelodeon and VIS Kids. Following launch, fans can tune into more brand new episodes every Saturday at 11:00am on Nick Jr. Brasil.
How to Stream 'Devotion' For FREE on Paramount+
Devotion is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell star in the movie inspired by the incredible true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black Naval pilot, and Tom Hudner, two patriotic heroes who turned the tide of the most brutal battle in the Korean War.
Hey Arnold! Creator: Craig Bartlett sits down discuss everything you'd want to know the Nick show | What's In My Head Podcast
Hey Arnold Creator: Craig Bartlett sits down discuss everything you'd want to know the Nick show | What's In My Head Podcast. Boy o Boy are we kicking off this year with a bang ladies and gents! We’ve got the creator of Hey Arnold (the GREATEST Nicktoon ever created) Craig Bartlett! This one has been a long time coming, Craig has been super influential throughout many different periods of my life. We chat about the early days and pitching Arnold, The Christmas Special and some of the Urban Legend eps as well as some of the more serious toned eps. We also get some great Steve Viksten and Tuck Tucker stories so I hope you all enjoy!
Knockout City Announces TMNT Villains Event
Knockout City x TMNT - Official Villains Collaboration Trailer | IGN. Knockout City's TMNT Villains event kicks off on January 10, 2023, featuring iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise villains Bebop and Rocksteady, along with the Foot Clan. Check out the latest Knockout City trailer to see what to expect with this TMNT Villains event for the team-based multiplayer action game, including the TMNT Villains Bundle and more.
Original 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Cast Reunites in-Costume as the Gaang
The cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender reunite in-costume, reciting some of their most memorable lines from Nickelodeon's beloved animated show. The cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender recently reunited at SacAnime and actors Mae Whitman and Dante Basco showed the event off by gathering their former co-stars and getting them to repeat one of their most memorable lines from the show. Making it that much better was the fact that many of them appeared in costume as their respective Team Avatar members.
