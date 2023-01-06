ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes

More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

Tractor-Trailer Fire Blocks Lanes on I-495 in McLean

A tractor-trailer fire caused delays on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, on Sunday, authorities said. The truck was at mile marker 43.5 on I-495. All lanes were closed, causing traffic to be backed up for about 1.3 miles, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Traffic was being diverted...
MCLEAN, VA
CBS Baltimore

'It's very inconvenient': Riders frustrated about canceled free Charm City Circulator bus

BALTIMORE -- It has been eight days since riders caught Baltimore's free bus service, the Charm City Circulator. Some commuters say they've been left waiting at their stops without a head's up. Gerry Martin told WJZ he catches a ride on the Charm City Circulator on Lombard Street every day,But lately, he's been having to ride CityLink buses instead, seeing zero Circulator buses running for days."It's very inconvenient, because [the Circulator is] free," Martin said.When he learned it was because service has been canceled since Dec. 30, he was frustrated there wasn't even notice at any of the stops. Malik Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

85,000 Square Foot Infill High Bay, Last-Mile Industrial Building in Gaithersburg Has Sold

Edge Capital Markets recently brokered the sale of 7601 Lindbergh Drive, an approximately 85,000 square foot high-bay, infill industrial asset in Gaithersburg’s Montgomery Airpark. 7601 Lindbergh has been occupied by Builders Design, LLC for more than 30years. Constructed in 1988, the building sits on 4.15 acres of I-L zoning, is equipped with 30-foot ceiling heights and four dock-high loading doors. 7601 Lindbergh is located in the Montgomery Airpark, and just 5 miles from Interstates 270, and the ICC (MD-200) which provide immediate access to a dense population of over one million residents in Montgomery County and the affluent northwest suburbs of Washington, D.C.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

Man shot and killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station, MPD says

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot and killed outside the entrance to the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro Station Saturday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Metro announced the ballpark entrance to the station was closed due to the police investigation outside the station, but it reopened around...
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Road Work To Begin Monday On Md. 75 Bridge Over I-70

The northbound lane will be closed during that time. Frederick, Md (KM) Repair work is expected to begin next week on the Maryland 75 (Green Valley Road) bridge over Interstate 70 in the New Market area. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the work will take place...
NEW MARKET, MD
Bay Net

Motorcyclist Injured After Collision With Vehicle In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. –  On January 6, 2023 at approximately 3:41 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Crain Highway at the intersection of Charles Street. Crews arrived and found a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway,...
LA PLATA, MD
theburn.com

150 year-old canal lies hidden in the woods of Lansdowne

By nature, I’m a history buff. I enjoy learning about the past – especially the local past and the history of the places where I live. Before becoming editor of Ashburn Magazine, I wrote three history books about the Florida community I lived in. So, when I heard...
LANSDOWNE, VA
mocoshow.com

Silver Spring Apartment Building Sold For $20 Million

Transwestern Real Estate Services announced its Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Group has brokered the sale of Parkside Terrace, an 87-unit multifamily asset at 502 Easley St. in Silver Spring, Maryland. A partnership led by Enterprise Community Development (ECD), a nonprofit owner and developer of affordable homes, purchased the garden-style community for $20 million, or $229,885 per unit.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Three New Tenants Sign On at 12301 Old Columbia Pike

Edge has brokered three new leases at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in the area between White Oak, Fairland, and Calverton (all considered Silver Spring) in Montgomery County. Dance Silver Spring, LLC, an upscale dance studio for children and adults that operates more than 300 studios worldwide, was represented by Jonathan Hamburger of CBRE. Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents more than 60,000 workers in all craft and skill areas in the printing and publishing industries, and Habesha Spring Driving School, a professional driving school that offers a variety of driving classes for students of all ages were self-represented and are among the new tenants in the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Shed burglars on the prowl in Rockville

Shed burglars struck in two backyards on the same block in Rockville early Thursday morning, January 5, 2023. Montgomery County police were called twice to the 4500 block of Adrian Street, first at 1:52 AM, and again at 8:17 AM. Officers responding to the incidents found that the burglars did not force their way into the sheds, so this is a good reminder for Rockville shed owners to make sure yours is locked tonight.
ROCKVILLE, MD

