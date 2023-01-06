Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball gets back on track with 80-73 win over No. 24 Ohio State
Riding a three-game conference losing streak and five-game losing spell against power conference opponents, Maryland men’s basketball desperately needed a win to steer itself back in the right direction. When his team needed it most, graduate guard Jahmir Young stepped up and provided a much-needed boost, putting together a...
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s much-needed win over No. 24 Ohio State
Maryland men’s basketball entered Sunday’s matinee against No. 24 Ohio State on a three-game losing streak in the Big Ten and a five-game losing streak against power conference teams. After a phenomenal and unexpected 8-0 start to the season, Maryland’s season was quickly derailed and the Terps entered...
testudotimes.com
No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball uses huge third quarter to beat Michigan State, 94-85
No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball and Michigan State headed into halftime even at 40 apiece in a highly competitive first half between two of the hottest teams in the Big Ten. As the third quarter began, Maryland’s defense looked to immediately apply pressure for chances to break the tie....
testudotimes.com
How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 24 Ohio State
The new year has not treated the Terps well, failing to score over 50 points in each of their last two games, both conference losses on the road. The good news for Maryland is that it returns home, this time to face the No. 24 Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State’s...
casualhoya.com
Potential Head Coach Candidates for the Georgetown Hoyas
The situation surrounding the basketball team at 3700 O St. has reached an inevitable conclusion. With each passing loss in the Big East, the hole Patrick Ewing and staff have dug for themselves becomes more and more insurmountable. It seems a certainty that a national coaching search is on deck for Hoyas brass, although it is anybody’s guess who will be making the final decision on the school’s next head basketball coach.
Trenton locks down Notre Dame in key CVC Colonial clash
When you think back over years about the Trenton boys basketball team, there has been one constant, whether the Tornadoes are having a great year or an average one. The High ALWAYS plays defense, because if you do not play defense, you do not play for The High. So far...
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates 2nd half in win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
For 16 minutes on Friday night, Dylan Harper and Don Bosco Prep made a pretty good case in front of a star-studded, standing-room only crowd that the Ironmen were the best team in the state of New Jersey. Everything that could go right for Don Bosco Prep was going right,...
Whit
Joe Crispin starts 2023 with 100th win as the Rowan Men’s Basketball Head Coach
“If you had asked me how many wins I had, I would just say not enough,” said Rowan men’s basketball head coach, Joe Crispin. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Coach Joe Crispin secured his centennial victory as the Rowan men’s basketball head coach with an 82-73 win over New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) rival New Jersey City University (NJCU).
2025 New Jersey governor's race wide open with Murphy unable to run
NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey's next gubernatorial election is more than two years away, but potential contenders are already gearing up. Gov. Phil Murphy cannot run for a third consecutive term and politicians on both sides of the aisle are hinting they might be interested. "It's time to let someone else lead this special city, and for me to really think about what I want to do next," said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop in a YouTube video announcing he won't seek reelection. Fulop, a Democrat, told CBS2 he is considering running for governor. "I am leaning in that direction, and wanted to give enough...
Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale
A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
Could there actually be snow in the N.J. forecast, after a week of unseasonably warm temperatures?
Winter has played havoc across much of the country in recent weeks. A “bomb cyclone” caused extensive flooding in Northern California’s Sacramento County. An arctic blast and heavy snowfall killed more than two dozen people in western New York around Buffalo. Severe winter storms and bitter cold forced the near shutdown of air travel just ahead of the holidays.
Aspiring State Trooper, 25, Killed By Backyard Bonfire Explosion In Mullica Township
An aspiring Florida state trooper died four days after catching fire at a backyard bonfire in Atlantic County. James Nelson Davis III, 25, was airlifted to Temple Hospital's Burn Center in Philadelphia on Christmas night with burns over 90 percent of his body, DailyVoice.com previously reported. He died the night of Dec. 29.
wrnjradio.com
Centenary University student recognized by NAACP Bergen County Branch
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) — Centenary University student Jayden Hall was recently honored by the NAACP Bergen County Branch at the organization’s Annual Freedom Fund Luncheon in Paramus. The Hackensack resident was the only Bergen County student recognized at the event. When told of the award from the...
newsfromthestates.com
New N.J. gun law boosts state’s ranking by gun control group
JERSEY CITY - MARCH 25: Only a few pistols remain on the shelf at Caso's Gun-A-Rama store on March 25, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Caso's Gun-A-Rama has had a significant increase in business with lines often out the door as more people buy guns for security and for fear that there will be increased bans on them. In the wake of recent mass shootings, the Biden administration is pushing for the Senate to pass gun legislation already passed by the House. Area gun businesses have seen a rise in sales recently that has even led to a shortage of bullets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Popular West Coast burger chain opens another NJ spot
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
Supporters hopeful NJ will curb invasive species
Measure would impose state controls over trade in 28 non-native plants. New Jersey is taking steps toward curbing its severe problem with invasive species after a legislative panel approved a bill that would ban trade in more than two dozen non-native plants unless permitted by the state. Trade in species...
N.J. weather: Chances of snow on horizon. ‘Winter isn’t canceled,’ forecasters say
UPDATE: Coating of snow, up to 2 inches possible, this weekend. Latest N.J. forecast. For New Jerseyans who happen to like snow, there’s still some hope of seeing white frozen flakes falling from the sky this month, despite the warm temperatures that have made recent days feel more like spring than winter.
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular Burger Chain To Open Another N.J. Restaurant
A popular burger chain has decided to create another New Jersey restaurant. The fast-casual burger joint named The Habit Burger Grill is set to open in East Brunswick at 751 Route 18 on Friday, Jan. 14. “We have a long history with the state of New Jersey, and we’re so...
Comments / 0