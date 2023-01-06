ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

247Sports

Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after the Hawkeyes' 76-65 road victory over Rutgers

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery addressed the media on Sunday following Iowa's 76-65 victory over Rutgers in New Jersey. Here is everything he had to say. McCaffery: “I just want to say, what a class organization Rutgers is. I say that because over the years, I’ve become friends with [Rutgers athletic director] Pat Hobbs and [Rutgers head coach] Steve Pikiell. I coached against Steve when he was playing. Pat came by practice yesterday to offer his well-wishes for my Patrick. The Rutgers basketball team filled out a card to wish him luck as he goes through what he’s going through. I don’t know how many programs would do that, but that sticks to whom Pat Hobbs is and who Steve Pikiell is. I just wanted to say that. We’re supposed to hate eachother, I guess, but that’s not how it is. We’re competitors, we fight, but we’re all in this thing together. We’re all in this journey together, is a better way of putting it.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

The Monday Morning Kickoff

It's time to open up a new week in the Rutgers sports world. The football front was busy with breaking news while Rutgers basketball gave the fan base a lot to cheer about. It was two out of three last week as the excitement continues to build around this latest version of Rutgers hoops.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Top Takes as Penn State comes up short vs. No. 1 Purdue at the Palestra

PHILADELPHIA — During the first half of Penn State’s game against No. 1 Purdue at the Palestra here Sunday, one particularly enthusiastic — and perhaps well-lubricated — Nittany Lion fan attempted to heckle the Boilermakers. The PSU backer in question kept shouting, “One-man team,” in reference to massive Purdue center and Big Ten Player of the Year favorite Zach Edey.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Rutgers lands commitment from Ole Miss transfer DT Isaiah Iton

Rutgers has landed another player from the transfer portal as defensive tackle Isaiah Iton has committed following a weekend official visit to Piscataway. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder played the last two seasons at Ole Miss and has one year of eligibility remaining. Rutgers beat out a host of power-five schools as Iton fielded offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Maryland, Mississippi State, UCF and his hometown University of Houston.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
casualhoya.com

Potential Head Coach Candidates for the Georgetown Hoyas

The situation surrounding the basketball team at 3700 O St. has reached an inevitable conclusion. With each passing loss in the Big East, the hole Patrick Ewing and staff have dug for themselves becomes more and more insurmountable. It seems a certainty that a national coaching search is on deck for Hoyas brass, although it is anybody’s guess who will be making the final decision on the school’s next head basketball coach.
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Here is Rutgers OC Kirk Ciarrocca’s salary as contract is approved

Rutgers desperately needs to improve its offense, and it is investing heavily in an attempt to do so. The Scarlet Knights signed new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to a three-year deal at $1.4 million per season, according to the contract that was approved by the University’s Board of Governors in a special meeting on Saturday morning.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Delsea pounds Pascack Hills, Paulsboro, No. 20 South Plainfield for Boresch title

Delsea, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, spent seven hours at Newton for the 17th annual Boresch Duals and probably spent about an hour and a half of it actually on the mat. That’s how much of a clinic the Crusaders displayed on Saturday, punishing Pascack Hills 72-3, Paulsboro 56-12 and No. 20 South Plainfield in a 53-9 final on the way to winning the Newton Log – the meet’s team title trophy.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Top-ranked 144-pounder goes down in No. 3 St. Joe (Mont.) win over No. 5 CBA

A Jersey diner doesn’t scramble the way St. Joseph (Mont.) and Christian Brothers did Friday night. In a dual meet featuring some of the finest wrestling talent in New Jersey, No. 3 St. Joseph and No. 5 CBA wrestled like a state title was on the line in virtually every bout. St. Joseph finished with an 8-6 split and rode upset victories by Yannis Charles at 144 and Vincent Paino at 113 to a 37-21 victory in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
trentonjournal.com

Shake up at City Hall

We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
PARAMUS, NJ
247Sports

247Sports

