Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after the Hawkeyes' 76-65 road victory over Rutgers
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery addressed the media on Sunday following Iowa's 76-65 victory over Rutgers in New Jersey. Here is everything he had to say. McCaffery: “I just want to say, what a class organization Rutgers is. I say that because over the years, I’ve become friends with [Rutgers athletic director] Pat Hobbs and [Rutgers head coach] Steve Pikiell. I coached against Steve when he was playing. Pat came by practice yesterday to offer his well-wishes for my Patrick. The Rutgers basketball team filled out a card to wish him luck as he goes through what he’s going through. I don’t know how many programs would do that, but that sticks to whom Pat Hobbs is and who Steve Pikiell is. I just wanted to say that. We’re supposed to hate eachother, I guess, but that’s not how it is. We’re competitors, we fight, but we’re all in this thing together. We’re all in this journey together, is a better way of putting it.”
The Monday Morning Kickoff
It's time to open up a new week in the Rutgers sports world. The football front was busy with breaking news while Rutgers basketball gave the fan base a lot to cheer about. It was two out of three last week as the excitement continues to build around this latest version of Rutgers hoops.
Fran McCaffery thanks Rutgers for being a 'class organization' following kind gestures regarding Patrick
It has been an incredibly difficult week for the McCaffery family. Last week, star forward Patrick McCaffery announced that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to his anxiety. The transparency from the entire McCaffery family has opened the eyes of many to how real battling anxiety is.
Top Takes as Penn State comes up short vs. No. 1 Purdue at the Palestra
PHILADELPHIA — During the first half of Penn State’s game against No. 1 Purdue at the Palestra here Sunday, one particularly enthusiastic — and perhaps well-lubricated — Nittany Lion fan attempted to heckle the Boilermakers. The PSU backer in question kept shouting, “One-man team,” in reference to massive Purdue center and Big Ten Player of the Year favorite Zach Edey.
Rutgers lands commitment from Ole Miss transfer DT Isaiah Iton
Rutgers has landed another player from the transfer portal as defensive tackle Isaiah Iton has committed following a weekend official visit to Piscataway. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder played the last two seasons at Ole Miss and has one year of eligibility remaining. Rutgers beat out a host of power-five schools as Iton fielded offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Maryland, Mississippi State, UCF and his hometown University of Houston.
Rutgers is playing the best defense in college basketball: Here’s 1 big reason why
The best defense of the past month in college basketball resides in Piscataway. Rutgers has been elite on that side of the ball for the entire season, logging in as the third-most efficient defense in the country on KenPom’s authoritative leaderboards and holding all 15 opponents it faced under its season scoring average.
First Impressions: Payton Sandfort scorches Scarlet Knights in big win over Rutgers
Iowa was fresh off a big home win against a top-15 ranked Indiana team and they brought that same energy and swagger to Piscataway. The Hawkeyes went into Rutgers and delivered a big performance to earn a 76-65 road win. ** Following Iowa's win against Indiana, Filip Rebraca said 'I...
Rutgers freshman leads team to first Big Ten victory in Coquese Washington era
It wasn’t just the past and present of Rutgers women’s basketball that shined bright in Saturday’s 57-45 victory over Nebraska, but the future. Freshman Kaylene Smikle posted another standout performance — this time in front of legendary coach Theresa Grentz and former players. Smikle helped lead...
Derek Simpson discovers role through first half of freshman season
Rutgers is at the halfway point of the regular season and that first part marked an adjustment phase for one of the newest Scarlet Knights. True freshman point guard Derek Simpson came in playing a variety of roles, but seems to have finally found a niche. Simpson has been coming off the bench, contributing more than just scoring.
Steve Pikiell, entire Rutgers staff watch Class of 2024 star Dylan Harper score 36 in loss to Camden
Nearly two years ago, just before the COVID-19 pandemic altered American life, Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell, his staff and players Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker showed out at Kean University to show support for recruiting target Cliff Omoruyi. The 6-foot-11 Omoruyi had a rough night in Roselle Catholic’s loss...
casualhoya.com
Potential Head Coach Candidates for the Georgetown Hoyas
The situation surrounding the basketball team at 3700 O St. has reached an inevitable conclusion. With each passing loss in the Big East, the hole Patrick Ewing and staff have dug for themselves becomes more and more insurmountable. It seems a certainty that a national coaching search is on deck for Hoyas brass, although it is anybody’s guess who will be making the final decision on the school’s next head basketball coach.
Here is Rutgers OC Kirk Ciarrocca’s salary as contract is approved
Rutgers desperately needs to improve its offense, and it is investing heavily in an attempt to do so. The Scarlet Knights signed new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to a three-year deal at $1.4 million per season, according to the contract that was approved by the University’s Board of Governors in a special meeting on Saturday morning.
Scouting the top prospects from the Iverson Signature Series Blackout Showcase in New Jersey
UNION, New Jersey - - The Allen Iverson Roundball Classic Signature Series came to New Jersey this week, culminating with a match-up of two of the state’s top teams, Camden High School and Don Bosco Prep, both of which are led by national five-star prospects. It was very much...
No. 7 Delsea pounds Pascack Hills, Paulsboro, No. 20 South Plainfield for Boresch title
Delsea, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, spent seven hours at Newton for the 17th annual Boresch Duals and probably spent about an hour and a half of it actually on the mat. That’s how much of a clinic the Crusaders displayed on Saturday, punishing Pascack Hills 72-3, Paulsboro 56-12 and No. 20 South Plainfield in a 53-9 final on the way to winning the Newton Log – the meet’s team title trophy.
Top-ranked 144-pounder goes down in No. 3 St. Joe (Mont.) win over No. 5 CBA
A Jersey diner doesn’t scramble the way St. Joseph (Mont.) and Christian Brothers did Friday night. In a dual meet featuring some of the finest wrestling talent in New Jersey, No. 3 St. Joseph and No. 5 CBA wrestled like a state title was on the line in virtually every bout. St. Joseph finished with an 8-6 split and rode upset victories by Yannis Charles at 144 and Vincent Paino at 113 to a 37-21 victory in Middletown.
Florida linebacker Diwun Black says he's headed to Temple
Temple football picked up a verbal commitment from one of the highest-rated prospects in the program’s history this weekend when former Florida linebacker Diwun Black announced that he is headed to North Broad Street.
hudsoncountyview.com
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22), and U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) joined the county Democrats in backing seven June primary candidates. “When I looked at the lineup led by two dear friends, Brian Stack,...
Popular West Coast burger chain opens another NJ spot
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
trentonjournal.com
Shake up at City Hall
We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
