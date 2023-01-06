Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested for shooting, killing girlfriend during dispute in 2021
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The suspect wanted in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting in Camp Springs is officially in custody, according to police. 44-year-old Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, of Suitland, was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page of Capitol Heights. According to police,...
Nottingham MD
Vehicles stolen in Fullerton, assault & robbery reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between December 25 and January 3, an individual stole a black Nissan Titan and a white Kia Sorento in the 8400-block of Belair Road in Fullerton/Nottingham (21236). Sometime between December 28 and January 2,...
Baltimore County detectives seek new leads on year-old Catonsville parking lot murder
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people who are allegedly responsible for shooting and killing a young woman as she was leaving her job in Catonsville on Jan. 13, 2022.Detectives are trying to generate new witnesses and leads that could help them find the people responsible for gunning down 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart in the parking lot of the Catonsville Plaza.Trueheart worked at a salon in the plaza.On the day of the shooting, she had been leaving the salon when gunshots rang out around 1 p.m.Detectives have made available new video footage of...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect ID, sought in downtown murder of Army Reserve Sgt., MD's Most Wanted
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The US Marshals Service has joined the search for a man accused of gunning down an Army Reserve Sergeant in downtown Baltimore back in June 2022. Jamal Smith, 31, is wanted for first degree murder, two counts of 1st degree attempted murder, and other charges. The...
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC homeowner shoots, kills 13-year-old after claiming he was breaking into cars
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old is dead after being shot by a homeowner who claimed the boy was breaking into vehicles in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:56 a.m. in the 1000 block of Quincy Street, not...
californiaexaminer.net
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
foxbaltimore.com
49-Year-old man in serious condition after drive-by shooting in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 49-Year-old man is in serious condition after being injured in a drive-by shooting in the Glen neighborhood of northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say at around 4:50 p.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Bancroft Road...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify two suspects involved in January 2022 homicide
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit need your help identifying two suspects involved in a January 2022 homicide in Catonsville. Police said the homicide happened around 1 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the area of the 5400 block of Baltimore National Pike. 27-year-old...
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast
Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...
Nottingham MD
Man who killed woman following Carney road rage dispute sentenced to life in prison
BALTIMORE, MD—The man who shot and killed a woman then spat on her following a road rage dispute in Carney has been sentenced to life in prison. Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Baltimore County Circuit Court.
Wbaltv.com
Police release photos of 2 people sought for identification in connection with mass shooting
Baltimore police seek to identify at least two people who were near the scene of Wednesday's mass shooting. Baltimore police released photos late Thursday night in connection to a mass shooting the day prior. The photos came from an alley near the scene of the shooting at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center.
Maryland troopers will not be charged for man's death while in custody
A new investigative report from the Maryland Attorney General's Office reveals what led to a man's death while in police custody last January.
orangeandbluepress.com
64-Year-Old Columbia Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for a Murder 40 Years Ago
A 64-year-old man was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a woman over 40 years ago. Columbia Man Sentenced For Killing A Woman 40 Years Ago. Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office relayed that on March 29, 1982, 28-year-old Laney Lee McGadney walked to a grocery store in the Owen Brown Village Center from her Columbia apartment when witnesses said they saw her being abducted near Oakland Mills Road. After that, McGadney’s body was reportedly found in a vacant lot.
MPD: Man shot and killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station identified
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department opened a homicide investigation Saturday night after a deadly shooting in Southeast, D.C. near the Navy Yard Metro Station. Around 8 p.m., officers from the First District responded to the area of Half and M Streets, Southeast for the report of a shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
Arrest of squeegee kid reveals history of run-ins with drivers and police, records show
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A known squeegee kid wanted for the assault of a convenience store clerk is now in custody, the US Marshals Service confirms. Antonio Mackey, 19, who in court documents police labeled a known squeegee kid, was arrested on January 4, 2023. Mackey had been wanted and...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Towson teen
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Towson teen. Hermonie Quick, 17, is 5’2” tall and weighs 143 pounds. She was last seen in the Towson area wearing a black tank top, leopard pants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information on Hermonie Quick‘a whereabouts...
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's new juvenile law bars police from charging gun-offenders 12-year-old and under
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At MacArthur Middle School in Fort Meade, officers found a 12-year old packing a bag containing a handgun, a loaded magazine and loose ammunition. Because the suspect is 12, he will not be criminally charged. Maryland's new juvenile justice reform law now bars police from charging...
foxbaltimore.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing woman then spitting on her
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Baltimore County Thursday. 32-year-old Ricky Raheem Charles received the life-long sentence in Baltimore County Circuit Court for first degree premeditated murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. He received a concurrent term of 20 years for the handgun violation.
CBS News
Laurel man sentenced for kidnapping, raping, murdering woman in early 1980s
BALTIMORE - A Laurel man is facing 25 years in jail for a kidnapping and murder case in Howard County from the early 1980s. Howard Jackson Bradberry, 64, was sentenced on second-degree murder charges Thursday in the Howard County Circuit Court. He entered an Alford plea on July 12. According...
