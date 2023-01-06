Google selects Manchester Community College as partner in new software development project

Read full article on original website
Intriguing woman-led business: Kimball Physics
WILTON, NH – Tucked away in the rural charm of Wilton, on 500 acres of former farmland, sits the campus of Kimball Physics. Founded 50 years ago by Dr. Chuck Crawford, an MIT professor who wanted to make the world a better place, Kimball Physics manufactures scientific instruments for ultra-high-vacuum electron and ion optics, specializing in high stability electron emitters, precision electrostatic and magnetostatic optics, along with vacuum chambers and fittings.
UNH research finds angel investors influenced by ego
DURHAM, NH – Angel investors—wealthy individuals who provide essential funds for start-ups—often invest under conditions of extreme uncertainty. While their funds can be vital to early-stage ventures, researchers at the University of NH in Durham found that angels’ egos can play a significant role in their investment decisions—the bigger the ego, the larger and more diverse the deal and the lower the number of co-investors.
Planning Board renders decisions, Zoning to rehear request for 100 dwelling units at 1228-1230 Elm Street
City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning and Board Meetings. The Zoning Board will meet on Thursday, January 12 and the following cases will be heard. The meeting will be available to watch on Manchester Public Television Channel 22. The full Agenda and Project Applications are available for each of these projects. If you are not able to attend a public hearing and would like to comment on a project, you may send an email to zoningboard@manchesternh.gov.
Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states
The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
2022 Manchester opioid deaths, overdoses, reach pre-pandemic levels
NASHUA, N.H. – American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for Manchester, says that opioid deaths and overdoses reached pre-pandemic levels in their final 2022 report. Suspected opioid overdoses increased 22 percent during 2022 compared to 2021 and deaths were up 41 percent on a year-by-year basis. Those annual...
Gimme shelter: As emergency shelter beds are prepared, how did we get here and what’s next?
MANCHESTER, NH – Tonight the city will prepare a space for the chronically homeless, those who for a number of reasons either can’t or won’t go into the state’s largest low-barrier shelter, operated by Families in Transition. As city leaders heed the call for human compassion,...
Crusaders pull out late victory against Goffstown
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Memorial picked up its third straight boys’ basketball win on Friday night, defeating Goffstown, 60-57. While the game remained close throughout the night, Memorial had to overcome an early Grizzlies lead, which saw the visitors up by six at the end of the first quarter and unable to pull away as the contest progressed. It ultimately came down to Christian Bilolo, who found the game-winner with 11.1 seconds left from downtown.
Trinity comes up short against unbeaten Bishop Guertin, 4-1
TYNGSBOROUGH, MA — You’ve got to bring your best hockey if you’re hoping to knock off one of the best teams in the Granite State. Trinity High did not and paid the price in a 4-1 loss to Bishop Guertin, Saturday afternoon at Skate 3. John Mantone...
