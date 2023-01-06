ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KTVL

Commercial Dungeness crab season opens January 15

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday that the commercial Dungeness crab fishery season opens from Cape Falcon to Cape Arago January 15. The season opens February 1 from Cape Falcon north to Washington State; in accordance with the Tri-State Protocol. ODFW says that the crabs are ready...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Nominations open for Oregon's Teacher of the Year

OREGON — Nominations are now open for Oregon's Teacher of the Year. The Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, will give out cash prizes of $1,000 to regional winners and who will be celebrated across the state. The 2023-24 Oregon Teacher of the Year will...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast

Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast, just after Thursday's announcement of it opening coastwide. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced that recreational crabbing is closed from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid; a marine biotoxin.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR

