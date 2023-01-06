Read full article on original website
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville and Sparks Fly Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
CMS committee lays out timeline for hiring new superintendent in just 4 months
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools hope to have its next superintendent hired by April. It’s an ambitious timeline, but the district has gone through this search process multiple times before. Seven different people have led the second-largest school district in the state at one point over the last decade....
WCNC
Newly elected CMS Board of Education leading the charge to hire new superintendent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools took the first steps to replace former superintendent Earnest Winston, who was fired in April. It’s been about ten months since CMS employed a permanent superintendent to lead the district. Since then, one person has been the acting superintendent and two people have...
JCSU president to retire at end of spring 2023 semester
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 14th president of Johnson C. Smith University is set to retire at the end of the spring semester, but he won't be staying far away from the university. Clarence D. Armbrister announced his planned retirement on Tuesday. IN a news release, JCSU praised his leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic, making the university more publicly noticed, and securing more than $80 million in one financial commitment alone to help fund a strategic plan adopted in 2021.
StarMed looks toward underserved communities, creates food insecurity program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Mecklenburg County officials, nearly 15% of the county's households are considered food insecure. Food insecurity happens when people have a reduced variety and quality in their diet, which may cause them to have disrupted eating patterns or eat less due to a lack of money or resources.
WCNC
Business Facilities names North Carolina named '2022 State of the Year' for economic development
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Business Facilities magazine has recognized North Carolina as the 2022 "State of the Year" in economic development for the second time. The magazine, a preeminent publication on economic development and business recruitment around the U.S., also awarded the Tar Heel State this honor in 2021. In...
What is quiet hiring and how is it expected to change hiring in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How is quiet hiring expected to change hiring in 2023?. New data shows tens of millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs last year and that comes as many employers struggle to fill open positions. Quiet hiring is when a business expands its capabilities without actually...
CMS National Superintendent Search will likely cost thousands
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools search committee will have its first meeting this week to find someone to lead the second-largest school district in North Carolina. This comes almost 10 months after the district fired its previous superintendent, Earnest Winston. Since then, one person has been the...
Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate
Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
power98fm.com
Cheerleader Friday: Community House Middle School
It’s a Cheerleader Friday. Every Friday, we have a local squad perform live in The Maddhouse. This week, Cheerleader Friday featured the squad from Community House Middle School. Thanks for joining us in The Maddhouse and good luck tonight! Check out their performance below and tune into The Maddhouse every Friday at 6:30am for Cheerleader Friday!
WBTV
CMS students, some nonverbal, dropped off by school bus more than three hours after pickup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents of students at Highland Renaissance Academy in northeast Charlotte are concerned for the safety of their children after a negative school bus experience. “We don’t feel safe sending our kids to school it’s terrible,” CMS parent Natalie Johnson said. Johnson said her...
CMS band director to be presented with Barry Manilow music teacher award
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte band director is set to receive a music teacher award from award-winning singer Barry Manilow during a show in Charlotte later this month. On Wednesday, it was announced that Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology's Walter Suggs the Manilow Music Project Music Teacher Award.
Strike on the table for CATS bus operators
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of failed contract negotiations, Charlotte Area Transit System bus operators are weighing out their options. Sources told WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre that two contracts were rejected by operators who are represented by the SMART union. The next vote is on Jan. 7, and...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WFAE.org
Major retirement community no longer moving forward
Here’s another sign the economy might be slumping: plans for a major new retirement community in Charlotte have been scrapped. Aldersgate Life Plan Services says it’s canceling the Generations at Shalom Park living community near South Park. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte
When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
WBTV
CMS parent claims child was removed from school bus because it was overcrowded
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte dad wants answers after he says his eight-year-old was kicked off a bus Thursday morning, missing the day from school. The school district reportedly told him the bus was overcrowded. The man tells WBTV he dropped off his stepson at the bus stop, watched...
cn2.com
Soup Kitchen Returns to In-Person Service for First Time Since 2020
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Bethel United Methodist Church has fired up its ovens to bring their soup back to Rock Hill. The church kicked off the new year on Thursday, January 5th by opening the doors to it’s soup kitchen, marking the first time it’s held in-person meals since March of 2020.
Balloon release to be held for Shanquella Robinson's birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury will host a balloon release Sunday in honor of the birthday of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of friends in Mexico. The balloon will be held in honor of...
WCNC
Work on improving your Balance!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The issue of balance and maintaining one's balance is crucial especially as we age. Balance helps steady the body and prevents falls. Today, fitness instructor Kathy Joy, from Body and Soul Senior fitness is going to walk us through some exercises to improve your balance. "All these exercises can be done with the aid of a chair for support." “Some seniors lose their balance because of medications, dim lighting, eye or ear issues, and today's exercises can help improve balance” says Joy.
WCNC
