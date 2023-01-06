ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Ice or No, Tip Up Town Festival is a Go

The annual Tip Up Town Festival starts in just two week in Houghton Lake. Even with some warmer weather as of late, organizers are still planning plenty of events for this year’s tip-up town. It kicks off with a beer tent on Jan. 20. The weekend will have Lyman’s...
The Solution To Long-Haul COVID Could Now Come Out Of Traverse City

Could a game-changing treatment for COVID-19 soon be one of northern Michigan’s most valuable exports? Northern Michigan’s newest innovator, Bruce Patterson, M.D., thinks so. Patterson (pictured, right), formerly the director of clinical virology and co-director of the AIDS Research Center at Stanford University, is the CEO and founder...
Michigan gets its first rail biking business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
Three Events Coming to Downtown Traverse City in February

We love being part of the energy of Downtown Traverse City! If you think that winter cools down the happenings in Traverse City, think again. Here are three unique, exciting events coming up in Downtown Traverse City that you’ll want to mark down on your calendars!. Traverse City Comedy...
