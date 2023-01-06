ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Justices turn away Israeli spyware maker in WhatsApp suit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an Israeli spyware maker’s bid to derail a high-profile lawsuit filed by the WhatsApp messaging service. The justices left in place lower court rulings against the Israeli firm, NSO Group. WhatsApp claims that NSO targeted some 1,400 users of the encrypted messaging service with highly sophisticated spyware.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy