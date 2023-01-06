ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

IMPD: Man killed, woman injured in shooting at south side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' south side Sunday night. Officers responded to the Marathon gas station near the intersection of West Thompson Road and South Harding Street around 10:45 pm. for a report of a person shot. They located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. to a shooting in the 3400 block of Grant Avenue, near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East 34th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

3 people shot show up at Indy hospitals Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people who had been shot showed up at Indianapolis hospitals within 30 minutes of each other on Saturday night. At 10:30 p.m., IMPD said two people had arrived at Eskenazi Hospital with gunshot wounds. One of those people was reported to be in critical condition and the other was stable, according to IMPD.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
AVON, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Child shot on Indy's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue around 8 a.m. Police said the shooting appears to be accidental. Police said the child was alert and talking at the time of transport...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Girl shot on Indy's near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a girl was shot Friday morning on the city's west side. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West Washington Street, shortly after 8 a.m. According to IMPD, the girl, who police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. more info: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/double-death-investigation-underway-in-hendricks-county/. Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks …. HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. more info: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/double-death-investigation-underway-in-hendricks-county/. National Clean Off Your Desk Day:...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

