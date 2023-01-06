Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
IMPD: Man killed, woman injured in shooting at south side gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' south side Sunday night. Officers responded to the Marathon gas station near the intersection of West Thompson Road and South Harding Street around 10:45 pm. for a report of a person shot. They located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday
A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in a fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday.
Person shot on east side in critical condition
Person shot on east side of Indianapolis found in critical condition after police officers responded to a report of a person gunfire.
IMPD asks for public's help locating mother, 3 young children last seen on city's far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a woman missing from Indianapolis' far east side. Susie Gomez-Hernandez, 25, was last seen in the 9300 block of East 39th Street on Saturday, Jan. 7 with her three children: 4-year-old April Jones, 2-year-old King Jones, and 1-year-old Miles Jones.
1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. to a shooting in the 3400 block of Grant Avenue, near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East 34th Street.
Community holds vigil for man killed at Lake Castleton Apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, dozens of community members and faith leaders gathered at Lake Castleton Apartments on Shadeland Avenue on the northeast side of Indianapolis to remember the life of a 25-year-old man killed on New Year's Eve. "The senseless violence that continues to take place needs to stop...
WTHR
IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
3 people shot show up at Indy hospitals Saturday night
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people who had been shot showed up at Indianapolis hospitals within 30 minutes of each other on Saturday night. At 10:30 p.m., IMPD said two people had arrived at Eskenazi Hospital with gunshot wounds. One of those people was reported to be in critical condition and the other was stable, according to IMPD.
Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
Police: Man stabbed for touching person’s hair without permission
Police say a man was stabbed for touching someone's hair without permission.
'Don't shoot' | Fourth IMPD police chase this week ends in couple’s front yard
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night Kara Biernat and Jack Burd were in their living room when they heard an unusual number of sirens outside their home on Watson Road off College Avenue. “This is where we saw like five cops, large guns and shields,” Biernat said as she showed their...
Man dies in Lafayette home explosion while producing fireworks, police say
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man is dead after a home explosion involving fireworks in Lafayette. Around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, police and fire crews received a report of an explosion on S. 28th Street. An adult male found inside was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators believed the man was producing fireworks […]
1 dead after shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near east side. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. Police have not released any suspect information.
Child shot on Indy's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue around 8 a.m. Police said the shooting appears to be accidental. Police said the child was alert and talking at the time of transport...
Girl shot on Indy's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a girl was shot Friday morning on the city's west side. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West Washington Street, shortly after 8 a.m. According to IMPD, the girl, who police...
Fox 59
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. more info: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/double-death-investigation-underway-in-hendricks-county/. Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks …. HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. more info: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/double-death-investigation-underway-in-hendricks-county/. National Clean Off Your Desk Day:...
IMPD investigating after person carjacks street sweeper
Police are investigating after someone stole a city-owned street sweeper Thursday afternoon.
Man, woman found dead in Avon home in apparent murder-suicide, investigators say
AVON, Ind. — A woman, who had not shown up to work since the end of December, and a man were found dead in an Avon home Saturday morning in what investigators believe to have been a murder-suicide. Hendricks County Captain Amanda Goings said the man and woman are...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0