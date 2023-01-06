Read full article on original website
Related
Fire engulfs garage in Lynnwood; heat damages home next door
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A large garage fire in Lynnwood caused a chaotic scene on Saturday night as South County Fire crews responded quickly to the scene. A public information officer with South County Fire says they received reports of a garage fire on the 5200 block of 172nd Southwest Street.
q13fox.com
High winds knock down trees, cause power outages across Puget Sound
WASHINGTON - High winds hit the Cascade foothills on Wednesday evening, knocking out power to thousands of customers and knocking down trees. Wind gusts were forecast to reach 55 mph in spots, especially near the Cascade gap. At one point in the evening, about 15,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were...
q13fox.com
Rain chances continue tomorrow with gusty winds in the Cascades and Foothills
Seattle - Showers have been on and off all weekend long! Here is a look at how much rain we have accumulated in the last 48 hours (as of 9:30pm Sunday night):. Due to all the rain in the Olympics and across Mason County, the flood warning for the Skokomish river remains in effect at this hour. Minor flooding is expected to subside late Tuesday.
myedmondsnews.com
Attic fire at Edmonds home causes $250K damage
No one was injured in an early morning house fire in Edmonds. The resident told firefighters he was awake when smoke alarms sounded around 5 a.m. at the one-story house in the 8300 block of 218th Street Southwest. He told 911 dispatchers he could smell smoke and hear crackling sounds coming from the attic but did not see any flames.
q13fox.com
Crews investigate cause of deadly fourplex apartment fire in Sumner
SUMNER, Wash. - Fire crews say a man died after a fourplex home in Sumner caught on fire Saturday morning. According to Eastside Fire and Rescue (EFR), at around 9:45 a.m., crews responded to an apartment fire in the 15900 block of 52nd St. E near Danmar Farms. When crews...
High winds, rain hit Puget Sound region causing power outages
High winds caused power outages in parts of western Washington Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with more than 18,000 homes without power. As of 7:15 a.m. Puget Sound Energy is reporting 17,488 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports 235 customers without power, mostly near Snohomish and Sultan. Seattle City...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rainy and gusty into Monday
SEATTLE - On this Seahawks Sunday, we're tracking scattered lowland rain, some mountain snow and gusty conditions. We stay gray and wet Monday, but mostly dry weather takes hold Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain returns in earnest by Thursday. If you're lucky enough to go to the Hawks game today, pack...
q13fox.com
One dead after car crashes into a pole in Tacoma, investigation underway
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in South Tacoma on Saturday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of S 56th St. and S Washington St. for reports of a crash. When firefighters and officers arrived,...
q13fox.com
2 injured after small plane crashes into storage unit in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Crews are investigating after a small plane crashed into a storage unit in Kent on Saturday. According to Puget Sound Fire (PSF), at around 1:40 p.m., firefighters responded to the crash site near the corner of Central Ave. S and S 266th St. Crews say two people...
q13fox.com
Woman hit, killed by 2 cars in Kent; police rule it an accident
KENT, Wash. - A woman was hit and killed by a car in Kent Sunday morning, and authorities have determined it was accident. Puget Sound Fire personnel were called to the accident near 132nd Ave SE and SE 234th St. Kent Police said two vehicles were involved in the accident....
KOMO News
Officials, neighbors concerned after recent Tacoma fires
TACOMA, Wash. — There have been at least two fires in Tacoma this week associated with unhoused people, according to fire officials. When firefighters extinguished the most recent fire Thursday morning in the Tacoma Dome district, they discovered an adult body. The medical examiner's office is still working on a cause of death, but so far, Tacoma police say they did not find anything suspicious. Many of the fires in encampments start from people working to keep themselves warm or cook food.
whatcom-news.com
Coastal flood advisory issued during Friday’s high tide
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued today, January 5th, due to expected minor coastal flooding on Friday. The advisory will be in effect between 3am to 10am on Friday, January 6th. According to the advisory statement, “onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding...
Wind Advisory expires for east Puget Sound lowlands
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Wind Advisory for parts of western Washington expired Thursday. The advisory was issued for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands including Everett and North Bend, the Cascade Foothills and cities along the coast. The NWS warned of wind gusts of up to 55 mph,...
Trailer fire in Kingston leaves one dead
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — An RV fire in the community of Kingston, Idaho left one person dead on Saturday. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office (ISFMO), the RV caught fire on Saturday, leaving one occupant dead. As of Sunday, the cause of the fire and the victim have not been identified.
KOMO News
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
ilovekent.net
Kent Police investigating fatal car vs pedestrian collision Sunday morning
Kent Police are reporting that on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. 2023 at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision near the 23300 block of 132nd Ave SE on Kent’s East Hill (map below), where a woman was found unresponsive in the roadway. Police say that...
The Suburban Times
Recap: Meeting on the Pierce County Tiny Home Village in Spanaway
For those interested in the proposal tiny home village in Spanaway, the Pierce Prairie Post has a recap of recent meetings on the topic. “The room was packed. I don’t think I have seen a meeting in Spanaway attract so many people. The County definitely was not expecting this either, they ran out of flyers to hand out.”
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
myeverettnews.com
Police Pursuit After Bothell Police Car Rammed Ends In South Everett
A pursuit by Bothell Police of a car that reportedly rammed a Bothell Police vehicle went from I 405 north in Bothell to Highway 99 in unincorporated Snohomish County and then north into the Everett, Washington city limits Sunday afternoon. From Evergreen Way to eastbound SR 526 and onto 19th...
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
Comments / 0