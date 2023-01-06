Although temps Sunday morning across the tri-state region dropped below freezing for the first time this month, the high in New York City was seasonable in the 40s. Expect temps to take a nosedive toward the low to mid-30s Sunday night. There is also a chance that a quick moving disturbance could bring some light snow overnight for parts of the region. Accumulations will be very limited because the snow may mix with some rain, especially along coastal sections.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO