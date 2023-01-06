ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC New York

Snow Coming Overnight, So Will NYC Finally Get Its First Measurable Snowfall?

In a winter that's socked parts of the country in history-making snow storms, New York City still hasn't seen any measurable snowfall this winter. It's an occurrence that is not entirely unheard-of; in 1973 the city didn't have any significant accumulation until Jan. 29. And with no significant snowfall in the extended forecast, there's a chance NYC sets a new record for latest snowfall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Some rain, snow could start NY, NJ workweek

Although temps Sunday morning across the tri-state region dropped below freezing for the first time this month, the high in New York City was seasonable in the 40s. Expect temps to take a nosedive toward the low to mid-30s Sunday night. There is also a chance that a quick moving disturbance could bring some light snow overnight for parts of the region. Accumulations will be very limited because the snow may mix with some rain, especially along coastal sections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Light snow, rain threaten New York City area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grab the sunglasses and heavy coats if you have any outdoor plans in the New York City area Sunday. After a chilly start to the day, the afternoon highs are also expected to be in the 40s. The sunshine will eventually lead to clouds later in the day as part of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Threat of snow in forecast for parts of tri-state area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After what has been a remarkable mild stretch, which included highs in the 60s on Wednesday, temperatures are finally cooling down. The weekend looks fine, but a weak system looms for late Sunday night into Monday. As temperatures are expected to be marginally cold, there is a chance for some light snow for some. The impacts does look to be minimal the snow will struggle to stick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Is snow in New York City’s forecast this weekend? Meteorologist details slim chance.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mild temperatures that have dominated the early stages of the new year will begin to give way to colder conditions heading into this weekend. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Staten Island expects temperatures on the borough to hover in the low 40s Sunday morning before falling below freezing to 32 degrees at night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Wintry mix of snow and rain kickoff workweek

Some light snow and rain could mix in parts of New York City and New Jersey before a stretch of 40s round out the workweek. Some light snow and rain could mix in parts of New York City and New Jersey before a stretch of 40s round out the workweek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Winter weather in New York has started off slow. When will it pick up?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has managed to avoid snowfall through the first weeks of winter, but conditions could begin to shift toward the end of the month. January has started with record-high temperatures that has made weather on Staten Island feel closer to springtime, and forecasts expect New York City to be warmer than normal over the next few weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New COVID strain infecting New Yorkers

A new COVID variant is spreading across the Northeast and right now, the epicenter appears to be New York City. Three out of four new COVID cases in the city appear to be the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant. New COVID strain infecting New Yorkers. A new COVID variant is spreading across...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Taskrabbit shares 2023 home decor trends on the rise

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Last’s year home decor trends ranged from shades of green to midcentury modern furnishings. Tamara Rosenthal from Taskrabbit joined New York Living on Friday to break down all the home decor trends for 2023. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Three Kings Day Parade kick off in East Harlem

The Three Kings Day Parade returns this year and promises to be a memorable celebration full of fun while spreading wellness and mental health awareness. The Three Kings Day Parade returns this year and promises to be a memorable celebration full of fun while spreading wellness and mental health awareness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC schools recommend masks

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health. NYC schools recommend masks. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently

It's a brand-new initiative that pays NYCHA residents for their trash. What began as a local mom's effort to recycle and live sustainably has grown into a team around New York City. People that constantly recycle are given gift cards. Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently. It's a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Nurses strike begins at Mount Sinai, Montefiore

A strike has begun for more than 7,000 nurses across two New York City hospitals, after extensive labor negotiations failed to produce a deal. A strike has begun for more than 7,000 nurses across two New York City hospitals, after extensive labor negotiations failed to produce a deal. Housing, stopping...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

How to save on home renovations

There has been a boom on home renovations since the pandemic, and it's not slowing down. Koda Wang, Co-Founder of New York City's "Block Renovation" shares 2023 trends and ways to save. How to save on home renovations. There has been a boom on home renovations since the pandemic, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

540 Graham Avenue Nears Topping Out in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Construction is rising on 540 Graham Avenue, a five-story residential building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Issac & Stern Architects and developed by Greenline Real Estate, the 21,031-square-foot structure will yield 25 rental units spread across 17,934 square feet, as well as 3,096 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a cellar level, a 19-foot-long rear yard, and 13 enclosed parking spaces. New York Certified is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Graham and Engert Avenues.
BROOKLYN, NY

