Ron Bryson
2d ago
might get some help if Jay would get rid of the shot mandate and hire back the people he fired we all have seen the shot doesn't stop one from getting sick or spreading it
Stephen Fry
3d ago
This is a result of the socialism our elected officials keep pushing. Why work when the state gives it to you.
Legislative session in Washington to begin Monday
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state legislature will be back in session Monday in Olympia, with lawmakers returning fully in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. "With lawmakers all back in the capital for the most part probably unmasked, lobbyist in the rotunda and in the hallways and most significantly members of the public back in the committee hearing rooms testifying in person rather than on Zoom," said Austin Jenkins, a staff writer with Pluribus News and the host of "Inside Olympia," who is excited for what's to come. "This is a long 105-day budget writing session and frankly the one thing the legislature has to do is pass a balanced budget."
spokanepublicradio.org
Here are six issues atop the agenda for the 2023 Washington Legislature
A new statewide Crosscut/Elway poll ranked cost of living, housing costs and related economic aspects as the top voter priority, cited by 34% of respondents. Public safety, including crime and drug use, came in second place with 23% of voters mentioning that first in response to an open-ended question. Close behind, 22% of the poll respondents said addressing homelessness should be the legislature's main priority this year.
FOX 28 Spokane
State lawmakers turn to creative solutions in speaker fights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — As Republican infighting debilitates Washington, some state legislatures have managed to launch sessions complicated by similar GOP partisan divides or razor-thin margins of party control with creative, if yet untested, solutions. The approaches differ by state: a delicate working agreement here, a bipartisan truce there. One Ohio political scientist said the commonality “is the standing on the edge of the precipice.” It shows fiercely-divided politics aren’t limited to national government. An influx of far-right newcomers has contributed to an air of uncertainty at some statehouses. Speakers in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Ohio pledged bipartisanship after forging intraparty deals to lead.
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington legislators to consider bill addressing missing and murdered Indigenous people cold cases
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state lawmakers will consider legislation that would address an epidemic of cold cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the upcoming legislative session. Attorney General Bob Ferguson worked with Redmond Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra to introduce SB 5137, and Anacortes Democratic Representative Debra Lekanoff...
Chronicle
State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Announces Priorities for Legislative Session
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released a statement Thursday announcing its priorities for the upcoming state legislative session. Three out of its four listed priorities for the 2023 session involve revising police accountability measures passed by the Legislature last year. “We believe in balanced public safety...
Chronicle
Inslee Seeks to Increase Funding ‘to Scale’ for Homelessness With $4 Billion Budget Request
On an open-ended question in Crosscut-Elway’s annual poll, the single most-named issue registered Washington voters hoped the Legislature would focus on this session was “homelessness.”. With Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget recently announced and the legislative session set to begin Monday, he and other lawmakers participated in a pre-session...
koze.com
Schoesler Says Fuel Prices Already Climbing “Due to Democrats’ New Environmental Laws” (Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Washington State Legislature and Governor Jay Inslee that took effect January 1st are already causing fuel prices to rise, according to State Senator Mark Schoesler. Listen to the story:. The Ritzville Republican represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District. Schoesler...
Washington healthcare workers push for new staffing laws, enforcement
SEATTLE — A coalition of state healthcare workers is again urging legislators to pass staffing standards that would set new limits on patient loads and increase enforcement of current laws. The "WA Safe + Healthy" coalition is also asking to move rule-making to the Department of Labor and Industries...
myedmondsnews.com
Bill aims to reduce packaging and improve recycling in Washington state.
The Washington Recycling and Packaging or WRAP Act — to be considered during the 2023 session of the Washington State Legislature — is designed to cut down on unnecessary packaging, which often is plastic, used only once and hard to recycle. The legislation was unveiled at an event...
KEPR
Inslee tackles housing, homelessness, police ahead of legislative session
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee suggested Thursday the state can’t continue to allow people to camp next to playgrounds or squat near freeways for much longer. In his annual meeting with reporters ahead of the legislative session, Inslee suggested there had been “progress” in relocating homeless people who have congregated near I-5 and state highways, backed by millions in funds. But he said more is needed to permanently house people living in “squalor."
Chronicle
Washington Hospitals, Health Care Unions Split on Best Way Out of Staffing Crisis
Washington's hospital system found itself facing financial losses approaching $2 billion by the end of 2022, but health care staffers and executives are hoping next week will bring opportunities for aid. When state lawmakers begin the 2023 legislative session on Monday, they'll find themselves in the middle of a growing...
KGMI
Survey: Washington voters more optimistic moving into 2023
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new survey of Washington voters finds they are optimistic heading into the new year. Pollster Stewart Elway says public sentiment has rebounded from last July, when a majority of those they polled said things were getting worse for themselves and their families. Party affiliation influenced...
Chronicle
Latest Elway Poll Results Show Voter Pessimism in Southwest Washington; State Divided on Issues
In a presentation at the state Capitol on Thursday, H. Stuart Elway, a well known Seattle-based pollster, reviewed the results of a poll of registered voters in Washington he recently conducted. Among the discoveries made in the poll, Elway noted was data showing a geographic split in the state when...
KUOW
A bottle proposal for Washington: Today So Far
Washington state lawmakers have tucked a proposal for a bottle/can deposit program into legislation slated for this year's session. Could it pass, and what would be the benefits?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for January 6, 2023. In another life, I was a stellar housekeeper...
Washington State Senator honoring Central Valley High School student this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington State Senator will honor a Central Valley High School student on Monday for winning a national essay contest. Senator Mike Padden (R- Spokane Valley) is honoring Lucy He, who won the Chinese American History Month essay contest. Lucy will get a legislative ticket of appreciation during Central Valley’s Board meeting Monday night at 6:30 p.m....
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Former AG Rob McKenna makes the case against Washington’s capital gains income tax
(The Center Square) – Former Washington State Attorney General Rob McKenna detailed the legal case against the state’s new capital gains income tax during a recent online seminar put on by the free market Washington Policy Center think tank. McKenna, one of the lead attorneys in the case...
Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023
MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
KUOW
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
Report: Washington schools superintendent not sufficiently tracking $3B in federal aid
(The Center Square) – A new state study looking at school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on minority students found that the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction wasn't adequately tracking school districts' spending of nearly $3 billion in federal aid. OSPI received $2.9 billion in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, according to the preliminary report conducted by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee, distributed in three rounds in July 2022, March 2021, and July 2021. ...
