OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state legislature will be back in session Monday in Olympia, with lawmakers returning fully in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. "With lawmakers all back in the capital for the most part probably unmasked, lobbyist in the rotunda and in the hallways and most significantly members of the public back in the committee hearing rooms testifying in person rather than on Zoom," said Austin Jenkins, a staff writer with Pluribus News and the host of "Inside Olympia," who is excited for what's to come. "This is a long 105-day budget writing session and frankly the one thing the legislature has to do is pass a balanced budget."

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO