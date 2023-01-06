Merced County hit with floods after latest storms

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Merced County was hit with yet another round of rainfall Thursday.

It followed Wednesday’s downpours and strong winds.

From Wednesday’s rain alone, fields filled with rain, some of which actually poured into nearby yards like rivers.

State and local officials closed some area roadways, especially in the area of Sandy Mush Road.

And the floods around the county could even be seen before rain hit the county again Thursday.

“In Merced County Sandy Mush Road is a very flood-prone area. So, if a thunderstorm moves over that area it’s going to exacerbate the flood potential that’s already there,” said Jerald Meadows, Meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Hanford.

It’s a storm system that has prompted emergency personnel to be at the ready, with the Merced County Emergency Operations Center open and filled with individuals from nearly every department.

“We have public works, we have public safety, we have health and human services, we have environmental health. Everyone working toward that common goal of making sure we’re prepared to help the public in case this storm gets any worse,” said Mike North, the public information officer for Merced County.

It’s an all-hands-on-deck approach to tackle the severe weather, as emergency services stayed at the ready to spring into action.

“Our specialty units like our dive team and search and rescue teams are on standby just in case people need to be rescued or if we need to assist people in this storm,” said Alexandra Britton, public information officer for Merced County Sherriff’s Office.

County officials encourage residents to utilize their new storm resource tool called ‘Perimeter’, used to get updates on things like road closures and to even find emergency shelter when needed.

