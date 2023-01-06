ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Sapphire Las Vegas introduces 'Mech The Bot' Johnson as new bouncer

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34l8uk_0k57D9cQ00

Gentleman's club Sapphire Las Vegas has announced the arrival of a new bouncer: a 15-foot-tall, 9,000-pound mech suit controlled by a human operator.

Dubbed "Mech The Bot" Johnson, the security guard will begin patrolling the club starting Friday.

Club-goers can expect to see "The Bot" making the rounds and ensuring the safety of all patrons. With its towering height and formidable size, it's sure to make a big impression.

