Sapphire Las Vegas introduces 'Mech The Bot' Johnson as new bouncer
Gentleman's club Sapphire Las Vegas has announced the arrival of a new bouncer: a 15-foot-tall, 9,000-pound mech suit controlled by a human operator.
Dubbed "Mech The Bot" Johnson, the security guard will begin patrolling the club starting Friday.
Club-goers can expect to see "The Bot" making the rounds and ensuring the safety of all patrons. With its towering height and formidable size, it's sure to make a big impression.
