nwsportsmanmag.com

Nooksack To Close All Fishing As Hatchery Steelhead Run Lags

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. The Nooksack River, including all forks, closes to all fishing beginning Saturday, Jan. 7 until further notice, fishery managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. Hatchery steelhead returns to the Kendall...
NOOKSACK, WA
q13fox.com

'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Pet of the Week: Heidi

Meet Heidi, a 3-year-old greyhound mix staying with our friends at Greyhound Pets in Woodinville. She's looking for her forever home!
WOODINVILLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek police searching for 3 involved in home invasion

MILL CREEK, Wash., January 7, 2023—On Friday, Jan 6, at 9:55 p.m., the Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) responded to a home invasion robbery in the 4100 block of 134th Pl. SE, Mill Creek. Several units from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), including a K9 unit, assisted Mill Creek Officers.
MILL CREEK, WA
salish-current.org

Bulkheads: protecting property at what cost to the environment?

Bulkheadsclimate changefloodingsalmon habitatSan Juan Countysea-level riseSkagitWhatcom. Seasonal high tides brought flooding to low-lying shoreline areas in late December and put local counties under a coastal flooding advisory, with Salish Sea waters rising over roadways and flowing into homes Whatcom County’s Sandy Point on Dec. 27. Storm surges, “king” tides,...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed

(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Trailer fire in Kingston leaves one dead

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — An RV fire in the community of Kingston, Idaho left one person dead on Saturday. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office (ISFMO), the RV caught fire on Saturday, leaving one occupant dead. As of Sunday, the cause of the fire and the victim have not been identified.
KINGSTON, WA
myeverettnews.com

Police Pursuit After Bothell Police Car Rammed Ends In South Everett

A pursuit by Bothell Police of a car that reportedly rammed a Bothell Police vehicle went from I 405 north in Bothell to Highway 99 in unincorporated Snohomish County and then north into the Everett, Washington city limits Sunday afternoon. From Evergreen Way to eastbound SR 526 and onto 19th...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Death investigation underway in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds police are investigating a death at a construction site Tuesday morning. Police, along with crews from South County Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner are the scene near 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. Roads in the area were closed. According to Edmonds police,...
EDMONDS, WA
ifiberone.com

2022 signaled serious ‘BOOM’ in new home sales and construction in Grant and Chelan counties

Chelan County’s assessor is reporting some serious commerce happening within her jurisdiction’s real estate sector. On Thursday, Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter reported that 2022 was a record-breaking year for new construction in Chelan County. The county saw $335,516,952 in new construction in 2022, according to Walter. She says the total figure reported for 2022 is a 20.3% increase over 2021 and a 37.4% increase over 2018.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Motorcycle rider killed in accident on I-5

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Marysville man. The Washington State Patrol says the rider was on I-5 NB near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit Saturday evening, December 31st, when he attempted to make a lane change. The rider lost control...
MARYSVILLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Coastal flood advisory issued during Friday’s high tide

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued today, January 5th, due to expected minor coastal flooding on Friday. The advisory will be in effect between 3am to 10am on Friday, January 6th. According to the advisory statement, “onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

