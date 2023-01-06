Read full article on original website
Related
nwsportsmanmag.com
Nooksack To Close All Fishing As Hatchery Steelhead Run Lags
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. The Nooksack River, including all forks, closes to all fishing beginning Saturday, Jan. 7 until further notice, fishery managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. Hatchery steelhead returns to the Kendall...
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
q13fox.com
Pet of the Week: Heidi
Meet Heidi, a 3-year-old greyhound mix staying with our friends at Greyhound Pets in Woodinville. She's looking for her forever home!
Police were unable to rescue a driver trapped in a burning car Friday night in Bellingham
“The speed by which the Ram struck the car, pushed the car for an entire block,” according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.
I-5 wreck creates 3-mile backup in Bellingham Friday night
Medical aid, fire assistance, and the Washington State Patrol have arrived on the scene.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek police searching for 3 involved in home invasion
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 7, 2023—On Friday, Jan 6, at 9:55 p.m., the Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) responded to a home invasion robbery in the 4100 block of 134th Pl. SE, Mill Creek. Several units from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), including a K9 unit, assisted Mill Creek Officers.
salish-current.org
Bulkheads: protecting property at what cost to the environment?
Bulkheadsclimate changefloodingsalmon habitatSan Juan Countysea-level riseSkagitWhatcom. Seasonal high tides brought flooding to low-lying shoreline areas in late December and put local counties under a coastal flooding advisory, with Salish Sea waters rising over roadways and flowing into homes Whatcom County’s Sandy Point on Dec. 27. Storm surges, “king” tides,...
Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed
(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Jan. 4, 2023
WHATCOM — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office’s Division of Emergency Management (DEM) asks all Whatcom County residents, regardless of where they live, to report any damages incurred since Tuesday, Dec. 13 from extreme winter weather.
Trailer fire in Kingston leaves one dead
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — An RV fire in the community of Kingston, Idaho left one person dead on Saturday. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office (ISFMO), the RV caught fire on Saturday, leaving one occupant dead. As of Sunday, the cause of the fire and the victim have not been identified.
‘Absolutely mind blowing food!!!’ Poll finds best food truck in Whatcom County
The local food truck you voted as being the best food truck in Whatcom County is also known for its fish and chips and chowder.
Whatcom parks ranger nearly run over as patrol vehicle is stolen
State Parks officials previously had refused to provide information about the arrest.
myeverettnews.com
Police Pursuit After Bothell Police Car Rammed Ends In South Everett
A pursuit by Bothell Police of a car that reportedly rammed a Bothell Police vehicle went from I 405 north in Bothell to Highway 99 in unincorporated Snohomish County and then north into the Everett, Washington city limits Sunday afternoon. From Evergreen Way to eastbound SR 526 and onto 19th...
q13fox.com
Death investigation underway in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds police are investigating a death at a construction site Tuesday morning. Police, along with crews from South County Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner are the scene near 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. Roads in the area were closed. According to Edmonds police,...
myeverettnews.com
Shell Casings, Bullet Holes, Broken Glass But No Injuries As Shots Fired In South Everett Overnight
Just after 12:30 AM Sunday morning Everett Police were called to the 1000 block of West Casino Road for reports of multiple shots fired. When they arrived Everett Police patrol officers found multiple shell casings, bullet holes and shattered glass in at least one vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Moonlighting Snohomish County deputy resigns after being charged with organized retail theft
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A now-former Snohomish County deputy is charged with organized retail theft after allegedly stealing from a south Everett Home Depot over the course of several weeks, last summer. Jeremie Zeller, 46, of Lake Stevens was moonlighting as a security guard at the store at the...
ifiberone.com
2022 signaled serious ‘BOOM’ in new home sales and construction in Grant and Chelan counties
Chelan County’s assessor is reporting some serious commerce happening within her jurisdiction’s real estate sector. On Thursday, Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter reported that 2022 was a record-breaking year for new construction in Chelan County. The county saw $335,516,952 in new construction in 2022, according to Walter. She says the total figure reported for 2022 is a 20.3% increase over 2021 and a 37.4% increase over 2018.
KGMI
Motorcycle rider killed in accident on I-5
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Marysville man. The Washington State Patrol says the rider was on I-5 NB near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit Saturday evening, December 31st, when he attempted to make a lane change. The rider lost control...
whatcom-news.com
Coastal flood advisory issued during Friday’s high tide
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued today, January 5th, due to expected minor coastal flooding on Friday. The advisory will be in effect between 3am to 10am on Friday, January 6th. According to the advisory statement, “onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding...
‘Did someone say... BOOMUARY?!’ Yep, it’s that time for this iconic Bellingham restaurant
It was recently named the best affordable burger in Whatcom County after receiving the most votes in a reader poll by The Bellingham Herald.
Comments / 1