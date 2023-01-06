ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark selected to 2023 NHL All-Star Game

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108ikR_0k57Cxyg00

Dozens of stars will take the ice at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in February but the Boston Bruins will be one of the few teams to have representation in net.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark was one of the NHL’s initial 32 All-Stars announced on Thursday, one from each team.

Ullmark is 21-1-1 on the season with a 1.90 goals against average and .939 save percentage, all tops in the NHL.

The 29-year-old goalie has emerged as a shocking Vezina frontrunner in the first year he will start the majority of games in net.

“His elite consistency has been unreal,” said head coach Jim Montgomery after the team’s come-from-behind win in Monday’s Winter Classic. “He gives us the ability to win every night, and I think that’s why he has 21 wins.”

NHL All-Star weekend will begin on February 3rd.

Boston, MA
