Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
RUMOR: Myles Turner turns down Pacers contract extension amid trade links

The odds of Myles Turner parting ways with the Indiana Pacers before the February trade deadline have just increased significantly. This is after reports emerged about the 6-foot-11 center turning down a contract extension offer from his current team. Turner has already been linked to several teams across the league, and this latest development should only further fuel his exit rumors.
