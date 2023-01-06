Read full article on original website
Related
3 trade targets that could help the Chicago Bulls salvage their season
The Chicago Bulls are looking to turn things around this season, and these three players could be just what they need.
Dodgers: Former Fan Favorite Hoping to Make Comeback
Perhaps the former fan favorite can find himself back on the Dodgers
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
Dodgers Rumors: Trade for All-Star Outfielder Seems Unlikely for LA
The Dodgers would love to trade for Pirates center-fielder Bryan Reynolds, but Jon Heyman reports that Pittsburgh's asking price remains too high.
BREAKING: The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are signing PJ Dozier.
NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears field several trades for No. 2 pick
The Chicago Bears’ 2022 season is winding down, and they’re gearing up for what’s set to be an important 2023 offseason. Chicago is expected to land a top-two draft pick, where they’ll have a chance to land a top defensive talent or even trade back with a QB-needy team and acquire more draft capital.
RUMOR: Myles Turner turns down Pacers contract extension amid trade links
The odds of Myles Turner parting ways with the Indiana Pacers before the February trade deadline have just increased significantly. This is after reports emerged about the 6-foot-11 center turning down a contract extension offer from his current team. Turner has already been linked to several teams across the league, and this latest development should only further fuel his exit rumors.
Comments / 0