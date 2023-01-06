ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saints WR Chris Olave Makes Franchise History

New Orleans rookie WR Chris Olave joined some elite names in franchise history. With a 25-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Olave became just the third player in Saints history to have 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie. He had two catches for 32 yards on the drive.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Rule Six Players Inactive vs Browns

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out six players ahead of their Week 18 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, safety Tre Norwood, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, inside linebacker Trae Crowder and outside linebacker Malik Reed are inactive for the Steelers. Norwood will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

State of Offense as Offseason Starts

NASHVILLE – A seven-game losing streak to end the season and the first losing record (7-10) since 2015 mean big changes are likely in store for the Tennessee Titans. Here is a look at where things stand for the offense as the offseason commences. View the original article to...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ryan Neal Headlines Seahawks Inactives For Week 18 vs. Rams

After not practicing at all this week due to a lingering knee injury, the Seahawks will be without starting strong safety Ryan Neal as they push for the final wild card spot in the season finale against the Rams. Neal, who will miss a third consecutive game, has been dealing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts’ Draft Position Now Known after Season Finale

The Indianapolis Colts certainly tried to avoid disappointment in their season finale on Sunday, but instead dropped their seventh consecutive game, falling to the Houston Texans by a score of 32-31. A victory would've boosted morale, sure, but the loss — which gives them a final record of 4-12-1 —...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers LB Myles Jack Active Against Browns

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Myles Jack will suit up for the team's Week 18 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers announced Jack is active despite a groin injury. Jack came into the weekend listed as questionable for the third-straight week. He's missed just one game because of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills Release Friday Injury Report, Stefon Diggs OUT for Patriots Prep?

The Buffalo Bills released their injury report from Friday's practice and are looking much healthier headed into Sunday's meeting the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. After having all but one player not listed as "limited" or "DNP" on Thursday, nearly every player on the injury report was listed as a full participant on Friday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cam Heyward Uncertain About Future With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of decisions to make this offseason, and captain Cam Heyward believes his future with the team will be one of. Heyward, 33, remains under contract for another two seasons with the Steelers. But as the defense looks for answers as a number of positions, the biggest concern for the All-Pro's future is his cap hit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Consolation Prize for Horrible Bears Season Is First Pick in Draft

View the original article to see embedded media. The final meaningless Bears game to conclude an equally meaningless season ended with a 29-13 loss to Minnesota Sunday, and while they began taking off their uniforms in the Soldier Field locker room they suddenly had meaning restored. Jordan Akins did it.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings-Giants Playoff Game Set For 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Sunday

The Vikings will host the Giants in the wild card round of the playoffs at 3:30 p.m. central time on Sunday, the NFL announced. The game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium and televised on FOX. Here's the full schedule for wild card weekend (all times central):. Saturday, January...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

For Andy Reid, the Debate is Over: Mahomes is MVP

Andy Reid coached for the Mike Holmgren Packers, and led his own powerhouse teams, and won for four years in Kansas City before Patrick Mahomes was even on the roster. He’s in his 31st season in the NFL, and that followed a good run as a college assistant. Bottom...
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were leading by two scores with under four minutes left to play against the Cleveland Browns. They needed a win and losses from the Dolphins and Patriots to earn a playoff berth. New England was trailing by double-digits late as well, but Miami was playing the Jets to a 6-6 stalemate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Gameday Preview: Bucs-Falcons to Face Off in Final Game of the Regular Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons will meet in Week 18 in what will be the final regular season game for each team. Thanks to a strong offensive performance by the Buccaneers in Week 17 vs. the Carolina Panthers, they will be moving on to the post season, regardless of what transpires in this contest. So the top priority for the Bucs heading into this matchup with Falcons will is clear: Stay healthy.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Inactive List: Jadeveon Clowney a Healthy Scratch Against Steelers

Today the Cleveland Browns will end their season trying to eliminate the Pittsburgh Steelers from playoff contention in week 18. The inactive list will have an impact on this one undoubtedly. The Browns will be down Jadeveon Clowney, as the edge rusher made some comments this week that ended his...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy