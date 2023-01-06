ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Spurs: Boston Never Trails but Has to Fend Off San Antonio in Game That Goes Down to the Wire

View the original article to see embedded media. The short-handed Spurs gave the Celtics all they could handle Saturday night in the Alamo City. Between Boston's beautiful ball movement, assisting on 30 of 47 field goals, Jayson Tatum generating a game-high 34 points, and Jaylen Brown chipping in 29, the visitors never trailed.
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

LeBron Mum on Possible Lakers Trades, But Patience Might Be Waning

The Lakers are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row and six of their last seven, and are now tied for what would be the final spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. That turnaround, combined with the play of LeBron James and eventual return of Anthony Davis, means Los Angeles could go all in at the trade deadline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers Injury Report: Health Status Of LeBron James Updated For Kings Bout

Your Los Angeles Lakers will have their 38-year-old superstar available after all. Per the NBA's latest injury report, All-Star forward LeBron James is set to play in his second game in two nights for just the second time this season, after previously being listed merely questionable to play due to a sore left ankle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers start their weekend off with a match at the Wells Fargo Center against the Chicago Bulls. The fifth-seeded Sixers come into Friday night's match off of a close battle against the then-sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers. The match would see Philadelphia enter the third quarter ahead of Indiana, 97-84 before the Pacers sparked a comeback that sent the game to overtime after James Harden failed to ice the game off by uncharacteristically missing two free throws.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Quiet Close for David Montgomery with Free Agency Looming

David Montgomery had been through an emotional week, and Sunday capped it off. The Bears running back may have played his final game for Chicago in a 29-13 loss to Minnesota. He gained just 21 yards on seven rushing attempts and if he did bow out he did it with the grace and giving the same effort he always gave, whether the Bears were making the playoffs in 2020 or losing a record 10 straight to finish this season.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 8: Big Game By Myles Turner Leads Indiana Pacers Past Charlotte Hornets

Myles Turner took over for the Indiana Pacers in a 116-111 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. “Myles is in his prime,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s playing the best he’s ever played. Down the stretch, he was tremendous. I coached Jermaine O’Neal here, and Jermaine had that. It was uplifting to his teammates.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Pistons: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Back on the court Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers have a match in place with the Detroit Pistons. Sunday’s game marks the second meeting between the Sixers and the Pistons this season. Except for this time around, the Sixers are taking on the Pistons in Detroit. Earlier this week,...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saints WR Chris Olave Makes Franchise History

New Orleans rookie WR Chris Olave joined some elite names in franchise history. With a 25-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Olave became just the third player in Saints history to have 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie. He had two catches for 32 yards on the drive.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings-Giants Playoff Game Set For 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Sunday

The Vikings will host the Giants in the wild card round of the playoffs at 3:30 p.m. central time on Sunday, the NFL announced. The game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium and televised on FOX. Here's the full schedule for wild card weekend (all times central):. Saturday, January...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘No Exact Timetable’: Mavs’ Josh Green Offers Injury Update

The Dallas Mavericks have been without Josh Green in their lineup since following their 124-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He suffered an elbow injury that has kept him out for over a month. The Mavs have practiced twice since returning from their recent road trip. During the portion of...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rangers Minor Leagues Breakout Candidate

The prime breakout prospect in the Texas Rangers minor-league system is infielder Luisangel Acuña, according to MLB.com. Acuña is one of Texas’ top-rated prospects. He is No. 7 on the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects list at MLB.com and was added to the team’s 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule V Draft. He is also the younger brother of Ronald Acuña of the Atlanta Braves.
TEXAS STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bucs at Falcons: Coach Fires Back at Critics of Tom Brady Offense

The Atlanta Falcons, in the end, struggled too much in every phase, certainly on offense, to remain in the NFC South playoff race. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on the other hand, have struggled on offense this season as well ... Unless you listen to the snap-back from Bucs offensive coordinator...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Packers Game

The Detroit Lions announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 18 game against the Green Bay Packers. The team announced on Saturday afternoon it is temporarily elevating running back Jermar Jefferson and cornerback Jarren Williams from the practice squad. Over the span of the last four games, the Green...
GREEN BAY, WI

