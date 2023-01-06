Read full article on original website
Lakers Rumors: NBA Experts Think LA Should Bring Back 2020 Champ Via Trade
On a recent episode of his podcast The Game Theory, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie spoke with The Volume's Jason Timpf about all things NBA, including your struggling Los Angeles Lakers, currently the No. 12 seed in the West at 18-21. Both experts agreed that there was one player in particular...
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Spurs: Boston Never Trails but Has to Fend Off San Antonio in Game That Goes Down to the Wire
View the original article to see embedded media. The short-handed Spurs gave the Celtics all they could handle Saturday night in the Alamo City. Between Boston's beautiful ball movement, assisting on 30 of 47 field goals, Jayson Tatum generating a game-high 34 points, and Jaylen Brown chipping in 29, the visitors never trailed.
LeBron Mum on Possible Lakers Trades, But Patience Might Be Waning
The Lakers are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row and six of their last seven, and are now tied for what would be the final spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. That turnaround, combined with the play of LeBron James and eventual return of Anthony Davis, means Los Angeles could go all in at the trade deadline.
Lakers News: LeBron James Cites Next-Man-Up Ethos In Four-Game Win Streak
The Lakers are in the midst of a four-game winning streak. They added to this win streak last night against the Atlanta Hawks, 130-114, and ultimately took the season series from the Hawks, 2-0. It was a complete game, as five Lakers, including LeBron, scored in double figures to pick...
Lakers Injury Report: Health Status Of LeBron James Updated For Kings Bout
Your Los Angeles Lakers will have their 38-year-old superstar available after all. Per the NBA's latest injury report, All-Star forward LeBron James is set to play in his second game in two nights for just the second time this season, after previously being listed merely questionable to play due to a sore left ankle.
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls Preview
The Philadelphia 76ers start their weekend off with a match at the Wells Fargo Center against the Chicago Bulls. The fifth-seeded Sixers come into Friday night's match off of a close battle against the then-sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers. The match would see Philadelphia enter the third quarter ahead of Indiana, 97-84 before the Pacers sparked a comeback that sent the game to overtime after James Harden failed to ice the game off by uncharacteristically missing two free throws.
Quiet Close for David Montgomery with Free Agency Looming
David Montgomery had been through an emotional week, and Sunday capped it off. The Bears running back may have played his final game for Chicago in a 29-13 loss to Minnesota. He gained just 21 yards on seven rushing attempts and if he did bow out he did it with the grace and giving the same effort he always gave, whether the Bears were making the playoffs in 2020 or losing a record 10 straight to finish this season.
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 8: Big Game By Myles Turner Leads Indiana Pacers Past Charlotte Hornets
Myles Turner took over for the Indiana Pacers in a 116-111 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. “Myles is in his prime,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s playing the best he’s ever played. Down the stretch, he was tremendous. I coached Jermaine O’Neal here, and Jermaine had that. It was uplifting to his teammates.”
76ers vs. Pistons: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Back on the court Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers have a match in place with the Detroit Pistons. Sunday’s game marks the second meeting between the Sixers and the Pistons this season. Except for this time around, the Sixers are taking on the Pistons in Detroit. Earlier this week,...
Saints WR Chris Olave Makes Franchise History
New Orleans rookie WR Chris Olave joined some elite names in franchise history. With a 25-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Olave became just the third player in Saints history to have 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie. He had two catches for 32 yards on the drive.
Vikings-Giants Playoff Game Set For 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Sunday
The Vikings will host the Giants in the wild card round of the playoffs at 3:30 p.m. central time on Sunday, the NFL announced. The game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium and televised on FOX. Here's the full schedule for wild card weekend (all times central):. Saturday, January...
Commanders WR Jahan Dotson ‘Super Proud’ of Sam Howell After Win vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders played their role of party pooper perfectly against the Dallas Cowboys as they dismantled Mike McCarthy's team 26-6 on Sunday. In his first regular season start, quarterback Sam Howell did some nice things at FedEx Field. For rookie receiver Jahan Dotson, he couldn't be happier for Howell...
‘No Exact Timetable’: Mavs’ Josh Green Offers Injury Update
The Dallas Mavericks have been without Josh Green in their lineup since following their 124-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He suffered an elbow injury that has kept him out for over a month. The Mavs have practiced twice since returning from their recent road trip. During the portion of...
Rangers Minor Leagues Breakout Candidate
The prime breakout prospect in the Texas Rangers minor-league system is infielder Luisangel Acuña, according to MLB.com. Acuña is one of Texas’ top-rated prospects. He is No. 7 on the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects list at MLB.com and was added to the team’s 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule V Draft. He is also the younger brother of Ronald Acuña of the Atlanta Braves.
Bucs at Falcons: Coach Fires Back at Critics of Tom Brady Offense
The Atlanta Falcons, in the end, struggled too much in every phase, certainly on offense, to remain in the NFC South playoff race. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on the other hand, have struggled on offense this season as well ... Unless you listen to the snap-back from Bucs offensive coordinator...
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Packers Game
The Detroit Lions announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 18 game against the Green Bay Packers. The team announced on Saturday afternoon it is temporarily elevating running back Jermar Jefferson and cornerback Jarren Williams from the practice squad. Over the span of the last four games, the Green...
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Sad But Excited After Seeing Long Time Teammates Leave This Winter
This offseason, the Dodgers have lost more than a dozen players who got into at least one game last season. It's one of the more radical winters fans have seen in quite some time. Of course, anytime players leave it shakes up the roster in more ways than not. The...
Slow Start Against Mavericks Dooms Pelicans, Without Zion, Ingram, and CJ McCollum
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Dallas Mavericks 127-117 on Saturday evening without their three-top scorers sidelined with injuries. Without the firepower of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans got off to a slow start that doomed them for the rest of the game.
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Denies to Talk About Coaching Changes, Gives Steelers Credit for Playing Tough
Cleveland Browns finished their season with a loss on the road to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 28-14. Following the loss and the end of the season, the Browns are likely to make changes in the off-season. "This is about today," Kevin Stefanski said about possible changes. "We'll...
