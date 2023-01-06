Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Bengals Told Game Will Resume In Ten Minutes Following Damar Hamlin Incident
CINCINNATI — Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Saturday that the Bengals indeed were told to start warming back up for the Bills game following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on Monday night. All of this despite, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent twice denying...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Williams Suffers Back Injury as Chargers Play Starters for Majority of Week 18 Game vs. Broncos
The Chargers clinched the No. 5 seed in the AFC just ahead of kickoff as a result of the Ravens losing to the Bengals. That meant regardless of the outcome between the Chargers and Broncos AFC West showdown at Empower Field, the Chargers would head to Jacksonville and face the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round next week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Rule Six Players Inactive vs Browns
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out six players ahead of their Week 18 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, safety Tre Norwood, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, inside linebacker Trae Crowder and outside linebacker Malik Reed are inactive for the Steelers. Norwood will...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders WR Jahan Dotson ‘Super Proud’ of Sam Howell After Win vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders played their role of party pooper perfectly against the Dallas Cowboys as they dismantled Mike McCarthy's team 26-6 on Sunday. In his first regular season start, quarterback Sam Howell did some nice things at FedEx Field. For rookie receiver Jahan Dotson, he couldn't be happier for Howell...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Commanders QB Sam Howell Throws First NFL Pass, Touchdown vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders fifth-round rookie quarterback is entering the record books with his first NFL pass, a 16-yard touchdown to All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Here's a look at the play ... The Dallas Cowboys started off with the ball and punted after getting a single first down on six...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cam Heyward Uncertain About Future With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of decisions to make this offseason, and captain Cam Heyward believes his future with the team will be one of. Heyward, 33, remains under contract for another two seasons with the Steelers. But as the defense looks for answers as a number of positions, the biggest concern for the All-Pro's future is his cap hit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Release Friday Injury Report, Stefon Diggs OUT for Patriots Prep?
The Buffalo Bills released their injury report from Friday's practice and are looking much healthier headed into Sunday's meeting the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. After having all but one player not listed as "limited" or "DNP" on Thursday, nearly every player on the injury report was listed as a full participant on Friday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breaking Down the Week 18 Dolphins-Jets Inactive Info
There was no unxepected good news when the Miami Dolphins revealed their inactive list ahead of the Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. The three players listed as doubtful joined QB Tua Tagovailoa on the inactive list, and that obviously means tackle Terron Armstead missing a second consecutive game because of various injuries.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers LB Myles Jack Active Against Browns
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Myles Jack will suit up for the team's Week 18 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers announced Jack is active despite a groin injury. Jack came into the weekend listed as questionable for the third-straight week. He's missed just one game because of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
State of Offense as Offseason Starts
NASHVILLE – A seven-game losing streak to end the season and the first losing record (7-10) since 2015 mean big changes are likely in store for the Tennessee Titans. Here is a look at where things stand for the offense as the offseason commences. View the original article to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tampa Bay Buccaneers ST Coordinator Keith Armstrong ‘Proud Of’ Rookie Contributions
Teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't tend to look toward their rookie classes for critical contributions in their first seasons. Championship-caliber teams don't usually have enough openings for unproven players to get significant opportunities. This is why most of them have to make their marks on special teams, just...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
For Andy Reid, the Debate is Over: Mahomes is MVP
Andy Reid coached for the Mike Holmgren Packers, and led his own powerhouse teams, and won for four years in Kansas City before Patrick Mahomes was even on the roster. He’s in his 31st season in the NFL, and that followed a good run as a college assistant. Bottom...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were leading by two scores with under four minutes left to play against the Cleveland Browns. They needed a win and losses from the Dolphins and Patriots to earn a playoff berth. New England was trailing by double-digits late as well, but Miami was playing the Jets to a 6-6 stalemate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bucs at Falcons: Coach Fires Back at Critics of Tom Brady Offense
The Atlanta Falcons, in the end, struggled too much in every phase, certainly on offense, to remain in the NFC South playoff race. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on the other hand, have struggled on offense this season as well ... Unless you listen to the snap-back from Bucs offensive coordinator...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Inactive List: Jadeveon Clowney a Healthy Scratch Against Steelers
Today the Cleveland Browns will end their season trying to eliminate the Pittsburgh Steelers from playoff contention in week 18. The inactive list will have an impact on this one undoubtedly. The Browns will be down Jadeveon Clowney, as the edge rusher made some comments this week that ended his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills WATCH: Josh Allen Finds John Brown for Diving TD vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills had already built a 21-17 lead on Sunday at home against the New England Patriots after Nyheim Hines had his second kickoff return touchdown of the game in the third quarter. But once the Bills got the ball back, there were more fireworks for Buffalo during a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Quiet Close for David Montgomery with Free Agency Looming
David Montgomery had been through an emotional week, and Sunday capped it off. The Bears running back may have played his final game for Chicago in a 29-13 loss to Minnesota. He gained just 21 yards on seven rushing attempts and if he did bow out he did it with the grace and giving the same effort he always gave, whether the Bears were making the playoffs in 2020 or losing a record 10 straight to finish this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Hurts Plays Through Soreness, but His Presence was Exactly What Eagles Needed
Jalen Hurts was questionable on the Eagles’ Friday injury report for a reason. It wasn’t some kind of gamesmanship Nick Sirianni was playing to keep the New York Giants guessing. His quarterback was still sore from the sprain his throwing shoulder suffered on Dec. 18. Legitimately sore. “We...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers To Pick in Top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft
It was an odd season, to say the least. The Carolina Panthers were expected to take the next step under third-year head coach Matt Rhule with a new starting quarterback at the helm in Baker Mayfield and a much more experienced coaching staff. After a 1-4 start to the year,...
Comments / 0