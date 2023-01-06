David Montgomery had been through an emotional week, and Sunday capped it off. The Bears running back may have played his final game for Chicago in a 29-13 loss to Minnesota. He gained just 21 yards on seven rushing attempts and if he did bow out he did it with the grace and giving the same effort he always gave, whether the Bears were making the playoffs in 2020 or losing a record 10 straight to finish this season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO