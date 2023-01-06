Read full article on original website
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
New York YIMBY
540 Graham Avenue Nears Topping Out in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Construction is rising on 540 Graham Avenue, a five-story residential building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Issac & Stern Architects and developed by Greenline Real Estate, the 21,031-square-foot structure will yield 25 rental units spread across 17,934 square feet, as well as 3,096 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a cellar level, a 19-foot-long rear yard, and 13 enclosed parking spaces. New York Certified is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Graham and Engert Avenues.
Staten Island entrepreneur Teresa Rampulla honored for her business accomplishments
Teresa Rampulla, Founder and CEO of She Media NY and Marketing Director and Advertising Sales Manager of Ferry Ads, was destined to be a Staten Island businesswoman. Rampulla was born and raised in Staten Island, where she began her professional career. As a teenager, Rampulla interned at the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, where her mother, Amy Campbell, worked as Membership Director for almost twenty years.
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Situated on a private lake, incredible views,’ Shore Acres, $2.5M
STATEN ISLNAD, N.Y. — According to siborrealtors.com, this 2002 Colonial mansion seated in the Shore Acres area at 54 Shore Acres Road is listed for $2,499,000. The residence sits upon an extensive property of 26,955 square feet, an impressive amount of private land to be found in the New York City area.
Afro-Caribbean restaurant fighting to keep their doors open
A Downtown Brooklyn restaurant known for their Afro-Caribbean cuisine and tropical cocktails is fighting to keep its doors open after falling on hard times following the pandemic.
Stuy Town-Peter Cooper Village tenants group win lawsuit securing rent regulation for their units
Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village in Manhattan. Blackstone Group has sought to rent the units for market rate because it no longer participated in the J-51 tax break program. [ more › ]
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
Mayor Adams’ plan for 500,000 new housing units needs private support to work
Last fall, New York’s Department of City Planning (DCP) proposed ambitious zoning changes intended to break the regulatory logjam that stops the city from getting the housing it needs. That was followed by a flurry of additional announcements, including Mayor Eric Adams’ “moonshot” goal of 500,000 new housing units in the next decade, more than double the total in each of the past two. In a new Manhattan Institute issue brief, I conclude the zoning initiatives could increase housing construction. Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul also endorsed badly needed state legislation. However, what Adams hasn’t yet done is also important. While...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 45 apartments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 45 newly constructed apartments at 874 Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn $53,863 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,473 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three...
Herald Community Newspapers
BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors
BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
Road Trip: The newly restored Fulton Fish Market in lower Manhattan
As fresh as the fish it serves up, the Fulton Fish Market in lower Manhattan opened its doors fully restored and transformed less than four months ago by Chef Jean-Georges.
wearebuffalo.net
Two Cities In New York State Make The Top 20 Loneliest Places
Many people who live in New York City describe it as a lonely place. Even though the city has a population of almost 9 million people, it can seem like you are alone in the ocean. I lived in NYC while I attended grad school and it did feel kind of lonely. I think it's in part because of the hustle and bustle. Everyone is in their own world. Plus, without a car (this was before ride-sharing), it was much more difficult to connect with people in other boroughs. I lived in Lower Manhattan and while I knew people who lived in Brooklyn or the Bronx, seeing them regularly took some real effort without access to a vehicle. But, enough about my lonely sob story, you're not here for that.
‘He will always be with us’: Fallen Staten Island firefighter honored by FDNY in Westerleigh
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Over 150 emergency responders, elected officials, community leaders, friends and family came together at the Engine Company 163/Ladder Company 83 firehouse in Westerleigh on Saturday to honor the late FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello, a man loved by his community, who dedicated his life to his family and to public service.
Staten Island library branch to close for construction: Here’s where and when
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York Public Library (NYPL) branch on Staten Island will be closed for two weeks due to construction. NYPL’s Todt Hill–Westerleigh Library branch will be closed for approximately two weeks, beginning Monday, Jan. 9, to facilitate the construction of a new circulation desk in the main lobby area. The branch is located at 2550 Victory Blvd.
As we welcome a brand New Year, one Staten Islander remembers her ‘Aunt Ruth’ and her fabulous parties! | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Everyone should have an aunt Ruth!. One Staten Island family was lucky enough to have one and be touched by her magical spirit, her unending love and her warm heart. Carol Razzano Dispensa’s aunt Ruth turned 100 during the year 2020. And though becoming...
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this month
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. On January 24, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Stamford will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
News 12
Higher Port Authority tolls now in place; marks first increase in 2 years
The Port Authority toll increase impacting all crossings managed by the agency was implemented on Sunday. This is the first toll increase in two years. The crossings that are impacted include the Holland Tunnel, the George Washington Bridge, and the Lincoln Tunnel into Manhattan. In addition, the Outerbridge Crossing and...
Sunday is your last chance to recycle Christmas trees at NYC Mulchfest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This weekend is the last chance for Staten Island residents to drop off their Christmas trees at NYC parks during the city’s annual Mulchfest. During the “tree-cycle” event, New Yorkers can actively mulch their trees at one of 35 chipping sites around the city, and bring a bag of mulch home with them.
The Takeout
Why Cooking Oil Thefts Are on the Rise
Small-town crime can reveal a lot about the restaurant industry. Take for instance the recent news out of East Lyme, Connecticut, reported by Eyewitness News 3, that a man was arrested for stealing cooking oil from several restaurants in town. Over the past year, there have been reports of the same thing happening in places like Woodstock, New York; Palm Coast, Florida; and Wayne, New Jersey.
