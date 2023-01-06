ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New York YIMBY

540 Graham Avenue Nears Topping Out in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Construction is rising on 540 Graham Avenue, a five-story residential building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Issac & Stern Architects and developed by Greenline Real Estate, the 21,031-square-foot structure will yield 25 rental units spread across 17,934 square feet, as well as 3,096 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a cellar level, a 19-foot-long rear yard, and 13 enclosed parking spaces. New York Certified is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Graham and Engert Avenues.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island entrepreneur Teresa Rampulla honored for her business accomplishments

Teresa Rampulla, Founder and CEO of She Media NY and Marketing Director and Advertising Sales Manager of Ferry Ads, was destined to be a Staten Island businesswoman. Rampulla was born and raised in Staten Island, where she began her professional career. As a teenager, Rampulla interned at the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, where her mother, Amy Campbell, worked as Membership Director for almost twenty years.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
PARAMUS, NJ
New York Post

Mayor Adams’ plan for 500,000 new housing units needs private support to work

Last fall, New York’s Department of City Planning (DCP) proposed ambitious zoning changes intended to break the regulatory logjam that stops the city from getting the housing it needs. That was followed by a flurry of additional announcements, including Mayor Eric Adams’ “moonshot” goal of 500,000 new housing units in the next decade, more than double the total in each of the past two. In a new Manhattan Institute issue brief, I conclude the zoning initiatives could increase housing construction.  Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul also endorsed badly needed state legislation. However, what Adams hasn’t yet done is also important.  While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors

BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
OCEANSIDE, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Two Cities In New York State Make The Top 20 Loneliest Places

Many people who live in New York City describe it as a lonely place. Even though the city has a population of almost 9 million people, it can seem like you are alone in the ocean. I lived in NYC while I attended grad school and it did feel kind of lonely. I think it's in part because of the hustle and bustle. Everyone is in their own world. Plus, without a car (this was before ride-sharing), it was much more difficult to connect with people in other boroughs. I lived in Lower Manhattan and while I knew people who lived in Brooklyn or the Bronx, seeing them regularly took some real effort without access to a vehicle. But, enough about my lonely sob story, you're not here for that.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island library branch to close for construction: Here’s where and when

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York Public Library (NYPL) branch on Staten Island will be closed for two weeks due to construction. NYPL’s Todt Hill–Westerleigh Library branch will be closed for approximately two weeks, beginning Monday, Jan. 9, to facilitate the construction of a new circulation desk in the main lobby area. The branch is located at 2550 Victory Blvd.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News 12

Higher Port Authority tolls now in place; marks first increase in 2 years

The Port Authority toll increase impacting all crossings managed by the agency was implemented on Sunday. This is the first toll increase in two years. The crossings that are impacted include the Holland Tunnel, the George Washington Bridge, and the Lincoln Tunnel into Manhattan. In addition, the Outerbridge Crossing and...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Takeout

Why Cooking Oil Thefts Are on the Rise

Small-town crime can reveal a lot about the restaurant industry. Take for instance the recent news out of East Lyme, Connecticut, reported by Eyewitness News 3, that a man was arrested for stealing cooking oil from several restaurants in town. Over the past year, there have been reports of the same thing happening in places like Woodstock, New York; Palm Coast, Florida; and Wayne, New Jersey.
EAST LYME, CT

