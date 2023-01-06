Read full article on original website
Man Accused Of Secretly Recording Woman During Tanning Session In Great Neck Plaza
A 27-year-old man is facing an unlawful surveillance charge after police said he secretly recorded a woman while she was using a tanning room on Long Island. Demetrius Sumter, of St. Albans, was arrested for the incident that happened in Great Neck Plaza at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Nassau County Police Department said.
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
33-Year-Old Accused Of Leaving Scene After Striking Man With Car In East Islip
A 33-year-old man was charged after police said he left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on Long Island.A 30-year-old Islip man was struck by a car in East Islip at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Suffolk County Police Department said.He was traveling east on Union B…
Residents of North Manhattan hold vigil to honor victims of violence in the Bronx
New Yorkers came together Sunday night to remember neighbors who were lost because of violence and to speak out against crime around the city.
Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifter in Yonkers
Authorities say just before 7:30 a.m., an employee at the Family Dollar on Main Street confronted a shoplifter, who then stabbed the worker and fled the store.
Jury selection for retrial of Putnam County man in 1994 murder case to begin Monday
Andrew Krivak spent 24 years in prison until his release on bail in 2020 after his conviction was overturned.
News 12
Police: Bronx man arrested for shoplifting Yonkers Marshalls twice in one week
Police arrested a Bronx man for shoplifting a Marshalls in Yonkers. Police say a video shows Franklyn Rosario from the Bronx shoplifting from the Marshalls on Central Park Avenue Saturday. They say this is the second time this week Rosario was seen shoplifting. Police say first precinct officers were already...
Woman Accused Of Setting Fire To Williston Park Home With 2 Other People Inside
A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she set fire to a Long Island home that was occupied by two other people. Officers responded to a residential fire in Williston Park at about 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Nassau County Police Department said. When police arrived...
Fare skipper threatened to shoot and kill bus driver in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – A suspect aboard n MTA bus in Queens who didn’t pay his fare pulled a gun on the bus driver and threatened to kill him. Detectives with the NYPD’s 107th Precinct released photos of the suspect in the December 23rd incident and are now asking the public to assist in identifying the gunman. According to police, at around 9:20 pm, the Q17 MTA bus stopped at Horace Harding Expressway and Kissena Boulevard, where the unknown male suspect boarded from the front door and did not pay for the fare. After being confronted by the 59-year-old bus The post Fare skipper threatened to shoot and kill bus driver in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Bronx man faces multiple felony charges following Yonkers Marshalls shoplifting arrest
This was the second time this week he had been seen shoplifting and his 13th arrest to date.
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Stamford police expand search for Errol Whyte to tri-state area over 1 week after his disappearance
The Stamford police are widening their search for Errol Whyte to include the tri-state area after his red 2020 Ford Explorer was found on I-95 last Monday.
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in Custody
On Wednesday, a dead body of a 60-year-old woman was found in her Brooklyn Apartment while her boyfriend barricaded himself. The police discovered the incident when an officer went to Karen Barnes's apartment for a wellness check on Jan 4th, around 8 pm.
Police: Bronx man charged with child endangerment, illegally possessing gun in New Rochelle
Police say officers confronted 21-year-old Christopher Bunting on Thursday after receiving a domestic dispute call at the intersection of North Avenue and The Boulevard.
1 dead after neighbor's noise complaint turns to double stabbing at Bronx supportive housing complex
A 65-year-old man attacked his neighbors — fatally stabbing a 45-year-old man and injuring a 35-year-old woman, according to police. Officers arrested Jose Ortiz at the Center for Family Support.
Police: Man arrested for running around Lake Ronkonkoma park with gun; AR-15 found in home
Officers say a caller reported a man with a gun at Raynor Park Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
Bronx duo sought after woman in medical chair robbed at gunpoint: NYPD
Police are looking for two men who robbed a 57-year-old woman who was sitting in her medical chair at gunpoint in the Bronx Tuesday.
Nassau PD: Car stolen as driver filled up tank at Westbury gas station
Police say the suspect stole the high-end car, ripping the hose right off at the Shell station on Carmen Avenue.
Yonkers man pleads guilty for role in 2012 murder of Bronx woman
As a part of his plea agreement, Torres was promised a sentence of six months of shock probation at the Westchester County Jail when he is sentenced in April.
