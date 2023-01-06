ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Fare skipper threatened to shoot and kill bus driver in Queens

NEW YORK, NY – A suspect aboard n MTA bus in Queens who didn’t pay his fare pulled a gun on the bus driver and threatened to kill him. Detectives with the NYPD’s 107th Precinct released photos of the suspect in the December 23rd incident and are now asking the public to assist in identifying the gunman. According to police, at around 9:20 pm, the Q17 MTA bus stopped at Horace Harding Expressway and Kissena Boulevard, where the unknown male suspect boarded from the front door and did not pay for the fare. After being confronted by the 59-year-old bus The post Fare skipper threatened to shoot and kill bus driver in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

