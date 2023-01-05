COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 22 Maryland and Indiana each won five matches, including one major decision apiece, but Indiana held a 57-46 advantage in total points to clinch the criteria point tiebreaker and win the dual, 17-16. After falling behind 9-3 in the team score, the Terps (6-0, 1-0 Big Ten) reeled off three consecutive wins at 197, 285 and 125. Kal Miller put the Terps up 16-13 with a big sudden victory decision over a ranked opponent, but No. 33 Graham Rooks took a 5-3 decision to tie the bout at 16-16.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO