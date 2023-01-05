ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

No. 22 Maryland Wrestling Splits Matches With Indiana, Loses On Criteria Points

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 22 Maryland and Indiana each won five matches, including one major decision apiece, but Indiana held a 57-46 advantage in total points to clinch the criteria point tiebreaker and win the dual, 17-16. After falling behind 9-3 in the team score, the Terps (6-0, 1-0 Big Ten) reeled off three consecutive wins at 197, 285 and 125. Kal Miller put the Terps up 16-13 with a big sudden victory decision over a ranked opponent, but No. 33 Graham Rooks took a 5-3 decision to tie the bout at 16-16.
Young, Strong Second-Half Start Lifts Maryland Past No. 24 Ohio State, 80-73

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Maryland opened the second half on a 14-0 run, forcing five turnovers in that span, to erase a five-point deficit and come away with a 80-73 victory over No. 24 Ohio State. The win was the Terps' second over a ranked opponent this season, with the first coming in a 71-66 victory over No. 16 Illinois on Dec. 2.
Nemzer Inducted into St. Mary's Athletic Hall of Fame

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland women's soccer head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer was inducted into the St. Mary's Athletics Hall of Fame, the team announced Monday. Nemzer was an '03 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Annapolis, Md. "We are so proud of Meghan being inducted into St....
