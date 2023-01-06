ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House adjourns for third day without picking a speaker, longest contest in 164 years

By CNN
 3 days ago
CNN — The House has adjourned for the third day without electing a new speaker after Kevin McCarthy continued to suffer a string of defeats in multiple rounds of voting on Thursday. As the fight for the gavel drags on, it has now become the longest speaker contest in 164 years.

Each failed vote only increases pressure on McCarthy to end the impasse, but it is unclear whether he will be able to pull it off as the situation grows increasingly crucial for his future political prospects.

Even after proposing major concessions to his conservative opponents late Wednesday, the California Republican has still not yet been able to lock in the 218 votes he needs to win the gavel. The longer the fight drags out, the more dire it becomes for McCarthy’s future, as it risks further defections and a loss of confidence in the GOP leader.

Talks have continued among Republicans as the GOP majority hopes to find a path forward. Negotiators between the McCarthy allies and opponents are pushing for a deal Thursday night in attempt to show progress, according to a source in talks. They believe they have made significant progress, but they are still negotiating some of the details. Complicating matters is the fact that at least four Republican members are leaving town Friday because of various family issues.

An agreement is close with Rep. Chip Roy of Texas and McCarthy’s team, led by Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, according to multiple sources. If they can get an agreement, they would be able to get the votes to adjourn the chamber for the night. But that still wouldn’t get McCarthy to 218 votes — the threshold he needs to hit — since there are other members who have concerns that haven’t been addressed.

Patience is wearing thin among lawmakers and moderates have also grown increasingly frustrated over the concessions, which many believe may make it harder for the new GOP majority to effectively govern, though they will likely still swallow them.

McCarthy was defiant on Thursday in the face of the stiff headwinds, saying that he will continue to face opposition until he reaches a deal with his critics.

“It’s all going to be this way until an agreement comes,” he told CNN. “It’s easier if we’re able to all get an agreement together.”

Asked by CNN the point he would make a realization that the outcome won’t change, McCarthy said: “After I win.”

