SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mild and sunny skies will be with us until the last few days of the week. A cold front will try to move past today but stall out over us, or just north of us, this evening. The front will finally get pushed through overnight and be south of us by tomorrow morning. This will temporarily bring in some cooler air for Tuesday.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO