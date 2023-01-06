Lompoc Police arrest parents of one-year-old exposed to fentanyl

LOMPOC, Calif.– A one-year-old had to be revived after exposure to fentanyl, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The Lompoc Fire Department and medical responders were first on the scene in the 800 block of North F Street where the child was unresponsive. Firefighters administered Narcan, revived, and transported the Lompoc Hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the parents of the child on charges of child endangerment.

