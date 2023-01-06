ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Related
NBC Connecticut

Snow Showers Causing Crashes, Slippery Travel and School Delays

The snow showers that are moving through Connecticut on Monday morning are causing multiple crashes and slippery travel. Troopers said there are sheets of ice, especially on elevated surfaces. There are approximately 120 trucks treating the roads this morning, according to the State Dept. of Transportation. Clinton. There is a...
CLINTON, CT
theberkshireedge.com

MassDOT issues winter storm warning for Jan. 6

Berkshire County — The state’s Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for the overnight hours and during the day on Friday, Jan. 6. In a press release, the department states that a winter storm is forecasted to impact roadways in several regions, including regions west and north of I-495.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Connecticut

Taking a Closer Look at Connecticut's COVID-19 and Flu Trends

Our state has seen high influenza and COVID-19 numbers so far this season. Cold and flu medicine continue to be bought off store shelves as Connecticut deals with cases of flu and COVID-19 this winter. More than 4,700 COVID tests came up positive over the past seven days with a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Proposal would keep Connecticut bars open until 4 a.m.

Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes you have such a great night out with friends or colleagues at a bar, you don’t even notice when 2 a.m. rolls around, and suddenly it’s closing time. But a new proposal could change all of that. There is a proposal in the state legislature that would allow bars to be […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why

The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE

