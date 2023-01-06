Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Light Snow Showers Moving Through Conn., School Delays and Slippery Roads Reported
Light snow showers are moving through the state as we start a new work week and some slippery roads are reported. State police said there are giant sheets of ice particularly on elevated surfaces. There were multiple crashes across the state. Several school districts also have a two hour delay...
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST Midday Jan. 8
Sunday will be a nice winter day with lots of sunshine. Flurries or a snow shower are possible Monday morning as a system passes to our south.
NBC Connecticut
Snow Showers Causing Crashes, Slippery Travel and School Delays
The snow showers that are moving through Connecticut on Monday morning are causing multiple crashes and slippery travel. Troopers said there are sheets of ice, especially on elevated surfaces. There are approximately 120 trucks treating the roads this morning, according to the State Dept. of Transportation. Clinton. There is a...
Cold and cloudy Sunday for Connecticut; tracking wintry mix for early Monday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says Connecticut will see a cloudy Sunday with temperatures in the mid-30s to low-40s. There is a chance for a snow showers early Monday morning.
SNOWFALL FORECAST: Tracking wintry weather in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with what you need to know about conditions before you head out the door Friday morning.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall For 2023
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
theberkshireedge.com
MassDOT issues winter storm warning for Jan. 6
Berkshire County — The state’s Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for the overnight hours and during the day on Friday, Jan. 6. In a press release, the department states that a winter storm is forecasted to impact roadways in several regions, including regions west and north of I-495.
Winter weather advisory issued for most of Massachusetts through Friday evening
BOSTON — Most of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory due to a weather system that could bring up to four inches of snow to some areas. The advisory is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, and Norfolk counties until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Winter weather advisory issued for all of New Hampshire, parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts because dropping temperatures and freezing rain could make for slick travel beginning Thursday morning. In New Hampshire, the advisory is in effect for parts of Carroll, Coos, Grafton, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford,...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
CDC: Six Connecticut counties in High Covid transmission category
The CDC has listed six of Connecticut’s eight counties in the High/Orange category for Covid-19 transmission. They are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Bread prices, Bed Bath & Beyond possible bankruptcy, remote work
Body camera footage shows East Haven police officers chase and apprehend a suspect on I-95 in Milford. Ismalej-Gomez is named a suspect in his 2-year old son's murder. Norm Pattis can not practice law for six months. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said once Friday's disturbance moves...
NBC Connecticut
CT Health Officials Urge Mask-Wearing Indoors Due to High COVID-19 Transmission Rate
Connecticut health officials are recommending that all residents consider wearing a mask indoors as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says most of the state now has a high COVID-19 transmission rate. With a statewide coronavirus surge, residents are being encouraged to take steps to protect themselves and...
NBC Connecticut
Taking a Closer Look at Connecticut's COVID-19 and Flu Trends
Our state has seen high influenza and COVID-19 numbers so far this season. Cold and flu medicine continue to be bought off store shelves as Connecticut deals with cases of flu and COVID-19 this winter. More than 4,700 COVID tests came up positive over the past seven days with a...
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Proposal would keep Connecticut bars open until 4 a.m.
Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes you have such a great night out with friends or colleagues at a bar, you don’t even notice when 2 a.m. rolls around, and suddenly it’s closing time. But a new proposal could change all of that. There is a proposal in the state legislature that would allow bars to be […]
Department of Public Health advising all Conn. residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Friday they are encouraging all Connecticut residents to wear face masks in public indoor spaces, due to a surge in COVID cases across the state. The recommendation is based on data collected by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), shared in […]
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
wiltonbulletin.com
The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why
The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
NHPR
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
