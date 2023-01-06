ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Reserve your spot now for Steep & Deep Camp in Teton Village

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Calling all advanced to expert adult skiers!. To be the best, you have to ski the best. Steep & Deep Ski Camp is for skiers who won’t settle for anything less than the best: the best instruction from the best coaches; the best terrain in the lower 48; the best technique, free-flowing and graceful; and the best camaraderie among like-minded skiers.
Canceled: WY22: Crash at milepost .5 and 4

JACKSON, Wyo. — At about 8:20 a.m. this morning, Jan. 6 the Wyoming Department of Transportation issued a travel alert for Wyoming 22. According to the Department, there is an accident at milepost .5 near Jackson. The travel lane is blocked. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays.
SNAPPED: Giant snowman on Moose Wilson Road

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The resident snowman on Moose Wilson Road is back this winter. Yellow Iron Excavating and Waste Removal build the snowman every winter, using their machinery to shape the larger-than-life snowman. The popular photo-op is just minutes from Teton Village and can be seen from Moose Wilson Road/WY390.
First full moon of 2023 rises over Jackson Hole tonight

JACKSON, Wyo. — The first full moon of 2023 will rise over Jackson Hole this evening at 4:07 p.m. This month’s full moon is often referred to as the Wolf Moon and is a “micromoon.”. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, a micromoon is essentially the opposite...
Just Released: Sotheby’s 2023 Winter Catalog of Fine Properties

JACKSON, Wyo. — In the spirit of welcoming the new year, Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty has released its latest Winter Catalog of Fine Properties for folks across the valley to read and enjoy. Featuring more than one hundred pages of properties throughout Jackson Hole, Teton Valley and...
County corrects statement regarding exterior decorative lighting LDRs

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County has issued a correction regarding a media statement that was released on Thursday, regarding the County Land Development Regulations (LDRs) on exterior decorative lighting. In the Jan. 5 press release, the County stated that string lighting on buildings, signage, trees, and/or vegetation must be...
Becoming Jackson Whole launches New Year’s Mindfulness Challenge

JACKSON, Wyo. — It takes 21 days to build a habit, research says. With that in mind, Becoming Jackson Whole (BJW) will launch its third annual 21-Day Challenge on Jan. 9. This local nonprofit on a mission to make mindfulness second nature in Jackson Hole, invites you to join this free opportunity for a fresh start in 2023.
The Alpine Standard: More Than a Convenience Store

◆ The Ruths want only to add to the gas station that has been in Star Valley for years. The Alpine Standard in Alpine has been around for decades. So when Jacque Ruth and her husband, Matt, took it over in early August, they wanted to preserve as much of its history as possible. “I just really didn’t want to change too much,” says Jacque, “I didn’t want to take away from what it already is. I just wanted to add to that.”
Murder suspect from Puerto Rico arrested at local Walmart

REXBURG — U.S. Marshals and Rexburg police arrested an accused murderer from Puerto Rico at Walmart on Thursday night. Adam Michael Edwards-Maldonado, 23, of Puerto Rico, was arrested without incident at the Rexburg Walmart around 10:15 p.m., according to U.S. Marshals. He's accused of murdering Adalberto Cruz Figueroa in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Feb. 24, 2021. ...
Lori Vallow Daybell files a notice of alibi

Boise, ID (CBS2) — New records released from Jan. 5, 2023, in the Vallow Daybell case state that Lori Vallow Daybell had an alibi at the time of the murders. Lori Vallow is suspected in the 2019 deaths of her two kids Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow as well as the death of her husband Chad Daybell’s former wife Tammy.
Pet of the Week: Meet Persy

JACKSON, Wyo. — All hail Queen P! The regal princess enjoys the glitz and glam of a posh home with fuzzy cushions and soft comforters. Pets, treats, and fancy eats make up her luxurious lifestyle. Pretty, prissy, posh Persy is available for adoption from PAWS of Teton Valley Animal...
Planet Doom burglary suspects bound to district court

IDAHO FALLS – The suspects of a July burglary at local haunted attraction Planet Doom will be bound over to district court on felony charges. Twenty-two-year-old Trenton Mann from Victor was charged with felony grand theft, felony burglary and misdemeanor malicious injury to property. Twenty-year-old Andrew Holt from Idaho Falls was charged with felony grand theft and felony burglary.
