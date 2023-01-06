Read full article on original website
Related
buckrail.com
Reserve your spot now for Steep & Deep Camp in Teton Village
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Calling all advanced to expert adult skiers!. To be the best, you have to ski the best. Steep & Deep Ski Camp is for skiers who won’t settle for anything less than the best: the best instruction from the best coaches; the best terrain in the lower 48; the best technique, free-flowing and graceful; and the best camaraderie among like-minded skiers.
buckrail.com
Canceled: WY22: Crash at milepost .5 and 4
JACKSON, Wyo. — At about 8:20 a.m. this morning, Jan. 6 the Wyoming Department of Transportation issued a travel alert for Wyoming 22. According to the Department, there is an accident at milepost .5 near Jackson. The travel lane is blocked. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Giant snowman on Moose Wilson Road
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The resident snowman on Moose Wilson Road is back this winter. Yellow Iron Excavating and Waste Removal build the snowman every winter, using their machinery to shape the larger-than-life snowman. The popular photo-op is just minutes from Teton Village and can be seen from Moose Wilson Road/WY390.
buckrail.com
First full moon of 2023 rises over Jackson Hole tonight
JACKSON, Wyo. — The first full moon of 2023 will rise over Jackson Hole this evening at 4:07 p.m. This month’s full moon is often referred to as the Wolf Moon and is a “micromoon.”. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, a micromoon is essentially the opposite...
buckrail.com
Just Released: Sotheby’s 2023 Winter Catalog of Fine Properties
JACKSON, Wyo. — In the spirit of welcoming the new year, Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty has released its latest Winter Catalog of Fine Properties for folks across the valley to read and enjoy. Featuring more than one hundred pages of properties throughout Jackson Hole, Teton Valley and...
buckrail.com
County corrects statement regarding exterior decorative lighting LDRs
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County has issued a correction regarding a media statement that was released on Thursday, regarding the County Land Development Regulations (LDRs) on exterior decorative lighting. In the Jan. 5 press release, the County stated that string lighting on buildings, signage, trees, and/or vegetation must be...
buckrail.com
Becoming Jackson Whole launches New Year’s Mindfulness Challenge
JACKSON, Wyo. — It takes 21 days to build a habit, research says. With that in mind, Becoming Jackson Whole (BJW) will launch its third annual 21-Day Challenge on Jan. 9. This local nonprofit on a mission to make mindfulness second nature in Jackson Hole, invites you to join this free opportunity for a fresh start in 2023.
svinews.com
The Alpine Standard: More Than a Convenience Store
◆ The Ruths want only to add to the gas station that has been in Star Valley for years. The Alpine Standard in Alpine has been around for decades. So when Jacque Ruth and her husband, Matt, took it over in early August, they wanted to preserve as much of its history as possible. “I just really didn’t want to change too much,” says Jacque, “I didn’t want to take away from what it already is. I just wanted to add to that.”
buckrail.com
Gov appoints LaBuda as Circuit Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed John LaBuda to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District serving Sublette County, announced Gordon’s office yesterday. LaBuda’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Jim Radda in Teton County and the subsequent transfer...
Murder suspect from Puerto Rico arrested at local Walmart
REXBURG — U.S. Marshals and Rexburg police arrested an accused murderer from Puerto Rico at Walmart on Thursday night. Adam Michael Edwards-Maldonado, 23, of Puerto Rico, was arrested without incident at the Rexburg Walmart around 10:15 p.m., according to U.S. Marshals. He's accused of murdering Adalberto Cruz Figueroa in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Feb. 24, 2021. ...
kmvt
Lori Vallow Daybell files a notice of alibi
Boise, ID (CBS2) — New records released from Jan. 5, 2023, in the Vallow Daybell case state that Lori Vallow Daybell had an alibi at the time of the murders. Lori Vallow is suspected in the 2019 deaths of her two kids Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow as well as the death of her husband Chad Daybell’s former wife Tammy.
eastidahonews.com
Suspicious-looking box found at Rexburg LDS temple not a threat to the community, police say
REXBURG – Police activity at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Rexburg Friday night caused a bit of a stir. The Rexburg Police Department got a call around 5:45 p.m. about a suspicious box in front of the fence by the entrance to the parking lot on the east side.
buckrail.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Persy
JACKSON, Wyo. — All hail Queen P! The regal princess enjoys the glitz and glam of a posh home with fuzzy cushions and soft comforters. Pets, treats, and fancy eats make up her luxurious lifestyle. Pretty, prissy, posh Persy is available for adoption from PAWS of Teton Valley Animal...
eastidahonews.com
Planet Doom burglary suspects bound to district court
IDAHO FALLS – The suspects of a July burglary at local haunted attraction Planet Doom will be bound over to district court on felony charges. Twenty-two-year-old Trenton Mann from Victor was charged with felony grand theft, felony burglary and misdemeanor malicious injury to property. Twenty-year-old Andrew Holt from Idaho Falls was charged with felony grand theft and felony burglary.
Comments / 0