ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Rodriguez leads UNLV against No. 21 New Mexico after 24-point game

UNLV Rebels (11-3, 0-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (14-1, 2-1 MWC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -5.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits the No. 21 New Mexico Lobos after Luis Rodriguez scored 24 points in UNLV's 76-67 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs. The Lobos have...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Porterville Recorder

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:7 Eureka-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:44.04. (1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 44.04) Estimated jackpot: $120,000. ¶ To win the grand...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Officials investigate death at Northern California jail

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the weekend death of an incarcerated person at a jail in the San Francisco Bay Area, sheriff's officials said Sunday. The person suffered a medical emergency Saturday shortly after being booked into Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City, according to the...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Porterville Recorder

Whitmore leads Villanova against DePaul after 26-point game

Villanova Wildcats (8-8, 2-3 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-9, 1-4 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits the DePaul Blue Demons after Cam Whitmore scored 26 points in Villanova's 88-80 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Blue Demons are 5-2 on their home court. DePaul allows 75.6 points to...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

IUPUI faces Robert Morris on 9-game road skid

IUPUI Jaguars (3-13, 0-5 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-9, 2-3 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -16.5; over/under is 129. BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI will attempt to break its nine-game road skid when the Jaguars face Robert Morris. The Colonials have gone 4-2 at home. Robert Morris ranks sixth in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy